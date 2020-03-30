EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer's, the leading mall destination for entertainment, excitement and fun announced a continuation of the closure of all its stores for the foreseeable future to maintain the safety of guests and associates from the continued spread of COVID-19. This comes after the initial announcement of store closures from March 17- March 28th.
As a result of this life-altering pandemic, all store associates will be furloughed effective March 29th until the current situation allows for their safe return to business as usual.
"At Spencer's, we are all family, which made this decision so challenging. It's best for all of us to be home with our loved ones and ride this storm out," said Steven Silverstein, President, and CEO, Spencer's.
Spencer's urges all furloughed associates to take advantage of the available government support, through unemployment benefits and the government's newly passed stimulus package. To alleviate some of the impacts of these actions, Spencer's offers continuing healthcare benefits for associates who participate.
"I want to thank each and every one of you for your dedication and commitment. Spencer's is a remarkable story, the little engine that could. We are here because of you. You are the front lines, you host the party, every day!" adds Silverstein, in a letter to associates on March 28th.
Despite the unprecedented critical decision, Spencer's will be prepared for the resurgence of its stores and the shopping experience. Spencer's is committed to the health, welfare and reengagement of all associates and guests and will be excited to reopen the stores as quickly and safely as possible.
As it is our mission --Spencer's life's a party, and it will be fun again!
About Spencer's
Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous and unique accessories and apparel. For more than 70 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced and created current trends through T-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to more than 680+ retail locations in addition to an online presence. To find the latest products and styles, visit spencersonline.com.
Media Contact:
Erin Springer: Spencer's, Public Relations
Erin.Springer@spencergifts.com | 609-645-5619