SOMERSET, N.J., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpinUp, the simple, no-fuss cloud platform that balances simplicity, low prices and performance, today announced it has committed to giving away up to $20 million in hosting capacity from now through the end of May to help minimize the disruption caused by university and college campus closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is offering a $200 credit for anyone that signs up using a .edu email address, in an effort to help ease the transition to a remote learning and teaching environment.
For the millions of students, faculty and research staff impacted by university closures, access to campus resources is paramount to successfully completing their academic work. The ability to leverage the support of simple cloud resources for research, app development and other digital projects will help minimize the interruption to the delivery and completion of course content, assignments and activities. SpinUp's intuitive, DIY-friendly platform is ideal for campus users who need to quickly spin up servers or launch apps.
SpinUp was created specifically to address what it sees as the shortcomings of existing platforms. Hyperscale options are hypercomplex and overkill for many organizations who need a sweet spot cloud with the perfect balance of cost, ease of use, features and uptime—all wrapped in a great support experience. The team behind the new platform combined their own insights from using cloud services with deep research into the process of deploying and managing infrastructure as experienced by their peers every day. As a result, SpinUp offers a simple, powerful and responsive user interface and several offerings that set it apart from comparable platforms.
The platform comes with a 99.99% uptime guarantee and provides some of the best Windows (including Windows 2019) cloud server size and cost options among competing clouds. Its object storage includes optional content delivery network (CDN) integration.
