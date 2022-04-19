April 19, 2022 marks 90 years of continuous operations for market leader Spiral Binding.
TOTOWA, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spiral Binding today recognizes its 90-year anniversary. Spiral opened its doors in 1932 as the first mechanical binding company in the United States and was granted the patent for the wire/spiral binding element in 1939. Today, Spiral Binding is the leader in providing quality binding, laminating, finishing equipment and supplies including photo frames and accessories to customers around the globe.
For over 50 years the Roth family-owned and operated Spiral Binding. Rob Roth retains partial ownership and is Spiral's Chairman of the Board. "For much of its history, Spiral was a multi-generational family company. We put customers first and provided the best service in the industry. It's because of our customers and our great team of dedicated associates that we have reached this incredible 90-year anniversary. I'm excited about the future of Spiral and look forward to the next 10 years as we close in on our 100th anniversary," said Roth about Spiral's milestone anniversary.
Spiral recognizes its customers as a key to its successful longevity and sincerely appreciates their incredible loyalty and partnership. In addition, Spiral prides itself in the deep and valuable relationships with its suppliers as they too have been a critical aspect of Spiral's success. Spiral serves a broad range of customers including major corporations, small to medium-sized businesses, printers, facility management organizations, retail copy centers and pharmacy photo kiosks and the government and educational markets.
"Only .5% of today's businesses have been in existence more than 90 years which places Spiral in a very unique and honored business position," said CEO Douglas Nash who joined Spiral in the fall of 2018 and became CEO in June of 2020. "Over the past few years, in the middle of a global pandemic, we have refortified our business platform which will provide Spiral the opportunity to evolve and be poised for our future growth. We will service our core business, but the future brings us fantastic new opportunities. We, as One Spiral, are ready for them!"
Spiral has persevered through every market condition imaginable including World Wars, depressions, or more recently global pandemics. No matter the challenge, Spiral emerges stronger than ever. It saw record breaking sales during Q3, 2021 despite unprecedented supply chain disruptions around the world.
As they celebrate the 90-year anniversary, Spiral associates have adopted a new "90 years young" motto. CMO Glenn Moore commented, "Our 90-years young spirit is a humble nod to the past and our legacy, but as important, it embraces our future vision and the incredible energy and enthusiasm our associates dedicate to making the next 90 years even more valuable and incredible."
About Spiral Binding LLC:
Spiral is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of a diverse line of print-finishing, graphic-arts, and presentation products and services. Spiral's highly qualified team of professionals provide solutions to match any area of need for supplies and equipment in binding, laminating, paper handling, photo finishing, and custom imprinting services. For more information, visit http://www.spiralbinding.com.
Spiral is a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital (for more information, visit http://www.hilltopprivatecapital.com) and KCB Private Equity (for more information, visit http://www.kcbm.com).
