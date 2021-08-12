RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Splendor, New Jersey's premier full-service branding, web, and marketing agency recently announced significant HR milestones in its continued growth.
At the start of Q3 2021, the agency celebrated the promotion of two team members, Brianna Hubit and Diego Zubieta-Soto, plus the addition of another, Alexa Colavito. The agency's client roster and subsequent workload have grown immensely among the diverse marketing disciplines and business categories served.
Brianna Hubit, previously Social Media & Marketing Coordinator, was promoted to Social Media Manager after working on the team for two years. During her tenure at Splendor, she has played a significant role in helping build the social media team and its client roster.
Splendor's Vice President, Alexandra Venier states, "Promoting Brianna was something we were very excited about for some time. Her skillset, expertise, and confidence has soared over the course of her two years at Splendor (even while working remotely), and we are excited for her to take on new responsibilities under this new role."
This promotion will help elevate our social media services further as Venier states, "When we hired Brianna two years ago, we were in the early stages of offering a retainer-based social media service. Since her start, she's worked hand-in-hand with me to make it happen. Social media is critical in brand-building, and we are looking forward to expanding this offering and providing strategic social media management and consultative services to our clientele."
During this same period, Diego Zubieta-Soto was promoted to Design & Motion Specialist after a year and a half on Splendor's Design team. Prior to this well-deserved recognition, Diego has worked on a variety of social media graphics, collateral, and video content that have been nothing short of top-level.
Splendor's Owner & CEO Adam Taylor explains, "Diego's work, especially in video, has knocked Splendor's clientele out of their socks, almost literally. You can see some of his social media marketing and graphic work on a number of fitness, health & wellness clients' social feeds, as well as his high-impact video creative for some of the most prestigious CRE firms and properties in the tri-state region."
Taylor continues, "This new role will not only help to continue developing Diego's skills and expertise, but also bolster our new business efforts, as we pursue more marketing, media, motion and video projects. This will strengthen and round out our increasingly holistic branding-centric offerings."
In addition to these two promotions, Splendor brought in Alexa Colavito as a new Project Manager & Account Manager. Venier notes, "As we reinforce our creative teams and bring in new branding, web, and marketing projects, it's also important to ensure we are strengthening and expanding our Management personnel. Lexi has extensive experience in the marketing universe, with specific expertise in digital, marketing automation, and social media. We are excited to bring Lexi on board and are looking forward to having her help keep our 'relentless' project & account management reputation intact."
Taylor concludes, "We want smart, strategic growth. As our client roster grows and workload increases, I am committed to ensuring our people are inspired, motivated, and well-supported. As a creative firm, that's mission-critical to our success. That means rewarding those who work hard and demonstrate proficiency, loyalty, and a positive attitude. We've never been stronger as a team, and I am so excited for our people and for what the future has in store."
