TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his work Teitelbaum explains how identifying, addressing, and overcoming personal investment obstacles and implementing a specific set of guidelines can enable investors to trust their own ability to navigate their investment decisions and to create a pathway toward enhanced success in stock market investing.
Published by Page Publishing, Stanley H. Teitelbaum, Ph.D.'s informative narrative discusses emotional roadblocks and personality traits that can stand in the way of investment success.
One testimonial reads, "In this painstakingly researched and well-written book, the clinical psychologist Stan Teitelbaum has applied his craft to something all investors know too well—our emotions, and human foibles often diminish our portfolio results. He takes you through countless cases of common mistakes using markets and the heroes of the past. As you read it, you will personally identify with some of his examples and find yourself saying, "That's me!" As a result, you are likely to learn some important money-management lessons along the way." Byron Wien, vice chairman of Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions Group
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Smart Money: A Psychologist's Guide to Overcoming Self-Defeating Patterns in Stock Market Investing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing