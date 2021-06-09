ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest version of ezPaycheck software has been updated by Halfpricesoft.com to assist small to midsize businesses process payroll seamlessly by including both the latest state and federal tax tables. It also includes 2021 tax rate on Social Security Tax, Medicare Tax and other tax updates.
"The latest version of ezPaycheck software for small to midsize businesses is now available with state and federal tax tables for ease of use. "said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
New companies can download and try this software with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Small businesses and nonprofits appreciate the features in ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Supports three per page checks for miscellaneous and vendor payments
- Supports stub only printing
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks (Check on top, middle, bottom and three per page).
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A required for W2 and W3 forms)
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access (additional cost)
Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single user version, (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
