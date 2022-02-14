LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective immediately, Stuart A. Tucker has been appointed to the Executive Committee of Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. Stuart, a Partner within the Personal Injury Department, has worked with the firm for 24 years and has been integral to its growth and success.
Stuart focuses his practice on personal injury litigation, business litigation and general litigation. A native of Trenton, he has deep roots in the Trenton community serving on the boards of many nonprofits including the United Way of Greater Mercer County and Every Child Valued. Stuart serves as general counsel to Trenton's Change Church and the Trenton Housing Authority.
Stuart joins an Executive Committee consisting of Co-Managing Partners Barry Szaferman and Brian Paul, Founding Partner Arnold Lakind, Partner and General Counsel Bob Lytle and Partners Craig Hubert and Michael Paglione. Together, they represent all of the firm's practice areas, with a common goal of finding the best ways to serve their client base. The committee members collectively draw on decades of experience working with their own law firms and individual departments while working with clients in and out of the courtroom. From hiring the most qualified attorneys to using the latest technology, the Executive Committee's leadership works to ensure quality and cost-effective service.
"We are proud to welcome Stuart to the Executive Committee," said Partner and Executive Committee member Craig Hubert. "I have known Stuart for 42 years, and we both were raised in Trenton, New Jersey. We have watched one another grow up as childhood friends and then as lawyers. When we met in 1979, Stuart offered me a seat next to him on the school bus. Now, I am proud to sit next to him at the Executive Committee table. Stuart's years of experience and dedication to the firm make him a valuable asset and we look forward to the perspective Stuart will bring to the committee."
Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"* from 2014 through 2021 in the New Jersey Metro area. The firm was most recently recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Family Law, Land Use & Zoning Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 30+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, workers' compensation, estate and business planning and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.
Szaferman Lakind was selected to U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The Best Law Firms list is issued by U.S. News & World Report™ and Best Lawyers®. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.
Media Contact
Dana O'Donnell, Szaferman Lakind Blumstein & Blader, P.C., +1 (609) 779-6105, dodonnell@szaferman.com
SOURCE Szaferman Lakind Blumstein & Blader, P.C.