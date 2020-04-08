CAMDEN, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it has been honored in three major categories of the 2020 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, including Best Overall Brand, Most Trusted Brand and Best Performance Brand. With this year's acknowledgement, Subaru has now won Most Trusted Brand for six consecutive years, in addition to three Best Overall Brand awards and four total Best Performance Brand awards.
As recipient of the Best Overall Brand award, Subaru achieved the highest average score across all ratings of non-luxury models, in addition to its Most Trusted Brand and Best Performance Brand titles. Kelley Blue Book shoppers selected Subaru based on the automaker's reputation for delivering safe, spacious, fuel-efficient vehicles that satisfy the needs of both everyday consumers and those seeking increased utility and performance at the right price point.
"Subaru owners know that their purchase of a vehicle guarantees more than safety and reliability on the road; it comes with a lifetime of dedication from our Subaru family to yours," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are honored that Kelley Blue Book has once again recognized the trust, loyalty and capability our brand image inspires."
The Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards recognize automakers' impressive achievements in creating and maintaining brand attributes that capture the enthusiasm of the new vehicle buying public. Winners are chosen based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book's Brand Watch study.
Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and loyalty among new-car shoppers.
For more information about the 2020 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, please visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/awards/brand-image-awards/.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
