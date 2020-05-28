CAMDEN, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., along with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), today announced they have been awarded the 2020 Silver Halo Award in the 'Best Sustainability Initiative' category by Engage for Good. The automaker and NPCA were recognized for the Don't Feed the Landfills initiative, an environmentally focused campaign aimed at preserving national parks.
Since 2015, Subaru of America has worked with NPCA and the National Park Foundation (NPF) toward a shared goal of reducing landfill waste in America's national parks. Through extensive research over the course of five years, the automaker and NPCA tested landfill best practices, piloting programs in three iconic national parks – Yosemite, Grand Teton, and Denali. As part of this collaborative effort, Subaru and NPCA, in coordination with the National Park Service staff and many partners, work to find innovative solutions to lessen the environmental footprint in and around national parks. Since the launch of the initiative, the pilot parks have made significant strides by nearly doubling their recycling and composting capabilities, keeping more than 16 million pounds of waste out of landfills, which is equivalent to the weight of 40,000 grizzly bears.
"Our national parks represent the very best of the American great outdoors, and we feel a responsibility to keep them clean and free of waste for future generations to enjoy," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are honored that our ongoing work with NPCA and NPF has been recognized by Engage for Good with this Halo Award, and hope our efforts continue to inspire others to take care of the world around us."
The successes and long-term impact of the initiative can be attributed to the collaborative community-based tailored approach. By first identifying the biggest waste items found in the pilot parks, which includes food waste, cardboard, single-use plastic bottles, plastic wrap and packaging, steel and aluminum cans, glass bottles and jars, and single use portable propane canisters, each park set incremental goals in order to reduce the most.
"We set out to tackle an enormous challenge for all national parks – keeping millions of pounds of waste they produce out of the landfills," said Theresa Pierno, President and CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association. "With leadership from Subaru after successfully implementing zero landfill practices into their own operations, we joined forces and together have identified collaborative, innovative, and efficient ways to remove waste, and it's making a big difference. Using the scalable zero landfill best management practices and lessons we've learned from the three pilot parks, we hope to expand this work so national parks across the country can adopt and implement these waste solutions, making parks more sustainable for generations to come."
The Halo Awards, presented by Engage for Good, are North America's highest honor for corporate social initiatives and cause marketing. This marks the 18th year that Engage for Good will honor businesses and nonprofits with Halo Awards for doing well by doing good.
"If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's the importance of companies leading with purpose. The companies that have been able to quickly pivot and make a meaningful impact are the ones that already had a strong corporate social impact foundation they could activate and further engage during this time of crisis," said David Hessekiel, President, Engage for Good.
A total of 28 category awards will be given out to programs at the first-ever Engage for Good Virtual Conference taking place online today, May 28th. A list of the Halo Award winners can be seen at www.engageforgood.com/halo-awards.
Don't Feed the Landfills is part of Subaru Loves the Earth, the automaker's environmentally-focused philanthropic pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the environmental work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/earth and follow #DontFeedtheLandfills and #SubaruLovesTheEarth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to learn more and see this initiative in action.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About the National Parks Conservation Association
Since 1919, the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association has been the leading voice in safeguarding our national parks. NPCA and its nearly 1.4 million members and supporters work together to protect and preserve our nation's most iconic and inspirational places for future generations. For more information, visit www.npca.org.
About Engage for Good
Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work engaging employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts.
A wealth of information on cause marketing, corporate social impact programs and Engage for Good's offerings can be found at http://www.engageforgood.com
