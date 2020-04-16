Subaru of America Partners with Feeding America to Help Provide 50 Million Meals to Help Fight Effects of Covid-19 Pandemic

CAMDEN, N.J., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., along with support from its two regional independent distributors, Subaru of New England and Subaru Distributors Corp., today announced its continued commitment to supporting people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping to provide 50 million meals* to Feeding America®. The donation will help the Feeding America network respond to increased need in their communities and will help provide 50 million meals nationwide to people most impacted by the pandemic. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization and a nationwide network of 200-member food banks, the automaker's contribution will help ensure families and individuals across the country are fed and cared for during these uncertain times.
"In these trying times we all search for stability in our daily lives," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. "We hope that through this donation to Feeding America, we can provide the comfort and stability of a meal for people who struggle with hunger in America. We must all stay safe but remember to help others where we can."
Prior to the onset of COVID-19, hunger was already a reality for 37 million Americans, 11 million of whom are children. As families face the reality of sheltering in place and its associated fallout for the foreseeable future, millions more face the very real danger of unemployment, unprecedented difficulty accessing and purchasing food and an increased reliance on food banks to keep food on their tables. The 50 million meals that Subaru helps secure will enable food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities.
"We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Subaru, which will help every food bank in our network provide food to our neighbors in need. During this unprecedented time, the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks is working tirelessly to respond to increased need in their communities. We are proud to work with Subaru to help the most vulnerable people impacted by this pandemic," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.
Through this landmark partnership, Subaru, its independent distributors, and the Subaru network of 633 retailers nationwide will foster relationships with local Feeding America member food banks. Together, they will work to provide ongoing support in the form of food drives, donations and volunteer events as the automaker goes above and beyond to be more than a car company for its communities during these globally challenging times. Through these events and donations, Subaru will work toward a shared goal to get communities back on their feet.
The automaker's donation to Feeding America is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/community.
To learn more about Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Subaru Distributors Corp.
Established in 1975 and based in Orangeburg, NY, Subaru Distributors Corp. (SDC) is the independent distributor that franchises Subaru retailers throughout New York state and the northern eleven counties of New Jersey, selling and distributing Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories to its 67 retailer partners. SDC supports local and national charities and, with its Subaru retailers, enthusiastically embraces and supports the Subaru Love Promise and all that it stands for.
About Subaru of New England, Inc.
Established in 1971 and based out of Norwood, MA, Subaru of New England, Inc. (SNE) markets & distributes Subaru vehicles and parts to the 64 Subaru Retailers throughout the six New England states. Through its commitment to the Subaru Love Promise, SNE is dedicated to the causes and passions that matter most to its Subaru owners. Leading by example, SNE's office building is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certified, featuring efficient, state-of-the-art technologies and renewable resources. In the past several years, SNE and its Retailers have donated millions to local charities.
To learn more about Subaru of New England, visit SubaruOfNewEngland.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
