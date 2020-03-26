2020 Subaru Outback Named to Autotrader “Best New Cars for 2020”

CAMDEN, N.J., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today that the 2020 Outback earned a spot on Autotrader's list of Best New Cars for 2020 for meeting the needs of the modern family with emphasis on capability, ride quality, features and value.
The 2020 Subaru Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance for all Outback models are greater than that in many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry. The legendary SUV offers an all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia systems with integrated center information display; DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System; new Hands-Free Rear Power Gate; and new XT models with 260 horsepower. For the first time in Outback, available in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot provides smooth internet access via high-speed LTE™ communications.
Autotrader based the winners on a wide-ranging set of criteria, including interior comfort and materials, build quality, available features and ride quality. Each vehicle was agreed upon unanimously by the entire editorial and data team at Autotrader. To be considered, a vehicle must be of the current or next model-year and available for purchase at the time of the awards announcement. With a price cap at $75,000, the cars and trucks on Autotrader's list offer a significant value for the asking price. Not only was value a top priority, vehicles were also judged on available technology and a rewarding or dynamic driving experience.
"Subaru has been on a roll for a long time, improving their cars and SUVs year after year," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "The Outback, like all Subarus, has a fun and functional vibe that's exactly in line with an adventurous and uniquely American lifestyle."
All 2020 Subaru Outback models are equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that now features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Function; EyeSight Assist Monitor that offers a head-up display with EyeSight warnings and system status on the windshield; LED headlights (low & high beam) with High Beam Assist; and roof rails with tie down points and integrated crossbars.
Built on the Subaru Global Platform, which provides increased safety, dynamics and quietness as well as reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), the Outback is available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models with a starting price of $26,645.
"Our goal for the all-new Outback was to create a family vehicle that exemplified Subaru's highest standards of safety, capability, comfort and value," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Earning a spot on Autotrader's list of Best New Cars for 2020 is an honor."
To learn more about the Best New Cars for 2020 from Autotrader, including photos, detailed vehicle information and available inventory, visit:
https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/12-best-new-cars-2020-281474979998703
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.
For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
856.488-8615
dinfante@subaru.com
Jessica Tullman
Product Communications
310.352.4400
jtullman@subaru.com
Charles Ballard
Product & Technology Communications
856.488.8759
cballard@subaru.com