Subaru Outback Named to Good Housekeeping "Best New Family Cars of 2020"

Subaru of America, Inc. announced today that the 2020 Outback earned a spot on Good Housekeeping's List of Best New Family Cars of 2020. The magazine selected the winners based on a wide-ranging set of criteria for the modern family.
The Outback was named "Best Station Wagon" for the second year in a row. The legendary SUV was commended for its standard safety features, rugged exterior design, capability, ride comfort, intuitive multimedia system and ample cargo space.
All 2020 Subaru Outback models are equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that now features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Function; LED headlights (low & high beam) with High Beam Assist; and roof rails with tie down points and integrated crossbars.
Good Housekeeping partnered with Car and Driver to road test and evaluate 2020 passenger cars, SUVs and minivans.
"After driving the year's new vehicles on over 5,000 miles of city roads, highways, and test tracks, we narrowed it down to the top 50 makes and models," the magazine stated. "Using industry standards and our proprietary protocols, we rated cars on safety, value, handling, design and technology."
The magazine also rated the vehicles in key areas including convenience, storage capacity, comfort, and exterior and interior features.
"Our engineers, analysts, and consumer testers evaluated all the little things people really care about, like how easy it is to fold down the seats, how much cargo space there is in the trunk, how well car seats fit in the second and third rows, and whether they're a struggle to install," the publication said. "We also looked closely at the interior: the amount of head and legroom, storage space for front- and rear-seat passengers, overall comfort, and how easy the infotainment system is to use without ever reading the manual. Plus, we gave points for innovative and useful features like hands-free liftgate, well-placed lighting, and anything else that improves the driving experience."
The 2020 Subaru Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance for all Outback models are greater than that in many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry. The legendary SUV offers an all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia systems with integrated center information display; and new XT models with 260 horsepower. For the first time in Outback, available in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot provides smooth internet access via high-speed LTE™ communications.
The roomy SUV also offers up to 75.7 cu. ft. of cargo space with the 60/40 split rear seatbacks lowered. And with a wide rear gate opening, the Outback can comfortably accommodate long items such as camping gear, golf clubs or strollers. For added convenience while loading the vehicle, a new Hands-Free Power Gate allows the owner to open the rear gate by simply waving in front of the Subaru emblem (positioned in the center of the rear gate) as well as a new single touch lifting cargo cover.
Built on the Subaru Global Platform, which provides increased safety, dynamics and quietness as well as reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), the Outback is available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models with a starting price of $26,645.
