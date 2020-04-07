SUBARU PARTNERS WITH IRACING AND STAR DRIVERS FOR iRX INVITATIONAL RALLYCROSS SERIES

CAMDEN, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America today announced a sponsorship with iRacing, the leader in PC simulator racing, to field the Subaru iRX All-Star Invitational rallycross series. A world-class field of drivers from a variety of racing disciplines – rally, rallycross, Indycar, NASCAR, motocross, Formula Drift and more – will compete alongside esports pros in a six-round championship series held entirely online and kicking off April 10. Drivers will compete for a $10,000 purse to be donated to charity on their behalf; charitable beneficiaries will be revealed soon.
Subaru Motorsports USA will field a three-car lineup featuring the team's full-time stage rally drivers: five-time national rally champion and action sports icon Travis Pastrana, and mountain bike legend and rising rally talent Brandon Semenuk. They will be joined by four-time U.S. rallycross champion Scott Speed, making his competitive rallycross return after a 2019 season cut short by injury, and fresh off a podium finish in last weekend's iRacing Indycar Challenge at Barber Motorsports Park. Subaru rallycross star Chris Atkinson will also participate in a Team Yokohama WRX STI, and several other all-star drivers will compete in the WRX STI rallycross Supercar as independent entries.
"With so many people staying at home and missing racing, now is the perfect time to try new things in esports," said Pastrana. "For this series we're going to bring together some of the biggest names from different types of racing and put them on virtual rallycross tracks with dirt, tarmac and jumps. It's going to be a blast, and I can't wait to see what happens!"
Subaru iRX All-Star Invitational events will be begin at 6pm EST/3pm PST each Friday, and will be streamed across iRacing's social media platforms. Fans can also watch via live streaming simulcasts on the Subaru Motorsports USA Facebook page and the pages of other competitors, teams and sponsors. Additional events may be considered as schedules permit.
2020 SUBARU iRX ALL-STAR INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE
Round 1: Hell Lankebanen
April 10
Round 2: Daytona International Speedway (short)
April 17
Round 3: Sonoma Raceway
April 24
Round 4: Lucas Oil Raceway
May 1
Round 5: Atlanta Motor Speedway (long)
May 8
Round 6: Hell Lankebanen
May 15
About Subaru Motorsports USA
Subaru Motorsports USA is managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by Subaru of America, Inc., Yokohama Tires, Method Race Wheels, DirtFish Rally School, KÜHL and RECARO. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
