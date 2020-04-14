Subaru Receives Four Honors from Parents “Best Family Cars of 2020”

CAMDEN, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- Ascent named "Best for Big Families"
- Crosstrek Hybrid chosen as "Best Eco Pick"
- Forester named "Best for Road Trips"
- Legacy awarded "Best All Weather" accolade
- Testing criteria include NHTSA 5-Star overall crash test rating, child seat installation ease, onboard tech and driving performance
Subaru of America, Inc. announced today that the 2020 Ascent, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester and Legacy earned spots on PARENTS 20 Best Family Cars of 2020. PARENTS awards the accolade based on NHTSA crash-test results, as well as the magazine's own evaluations from a certified child passenger safety technician and road tester.
In evaluating vehicles for its 2020 awards, PARENTS considered passenger cars, SUVs, crossovers and minivans that received a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
PARENTS used a certified child-passenger safety technician, Abbie Patterson, owner of the consulting company Super Car Seat Geek, to test the installation of an average-size infant seat, convertible seat, harnessed booster, and backless booster in more than 50 contenders. PARENTS' auto reporter road-tested vehicles that passed the seat check, sometimes with his 9-year-old child in the back seat, to evaluate braking, steering, acceleration, user tech and more.
With safety as a top priority, the 2020 Ascent, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester and Legacy come standard with Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Departure and Sway Warning.
For 2020, Subaru tied for most IIHS awards earned by an individual brand which includes 2020 Ascent, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester and Legacy.
The four models also come standard with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a high-resolution touchscreen multimedia system with smartphone integration featuring Apple CarPlay™, Android ™ Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming.
2020 Subaru Ascent
The Ascent shined through all the publication's evaluations and earned the title "Best for Big Families." With a starting price of $31,995, the 3-row SUV is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim levels.
"The entry-level Ascent comes with features—including all-wheel drive—that you'll pay extra for on other SUVs," the magazine noted. "The new Rear Seat Reminder will help keep kids from being left in a hot car. On a lighter note, it boasts 19 cupholders."
The family-focused SUV is equipped with five LATCH points in the second row for greater flexibility for child seat installation. PARENTS observed, "The Ascent's cushions are minimally contoured, which may make installing car seats easier. You can fit three narrow seats across the second row and two in the third."
The Ascent is powered by a 260-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb. towing capacity and offers Trailer Stability Assist to help maintain vehicle stability while towing.
The SUV achieves outstanding performance and offers exemplary fuel economy with more than a 500-mile range on a single tank.
Available in-vehicle Wi-Fi connectivity provides smooth internet access via high-speed 4G LTE communications, broadening the range of entertainment options available to occupants using smart devices.
The Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with up to nine unique seating configurations and two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offering up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The Ascent comes standard with a second-row bench seat, providing room for up to eight passengers. The Limited trim as well as available option packages for the Premium trim offer a choice of second-row captain chairs at no additional charge to provide occupants with easier access to the third row (standard on Touring).
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
The Crosstrek Hybrid was named "Best Eco Pick" for offering up to a 480-mile range on a single tank. The plug-in SUV was also recognized for its quiet and comfortable ride.
Priced at $35,145 and offered in a single standard trim, the 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid provides all-wheel drive capability in a plug-in hybrid package. It is the most fuel-efficient Subaru SUV ever with an EPA-rated 35 MPG and 90 MPGe combined. As a bonus for making family trips smoother, the Crosstrek Hybrid also qualifies for High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) permits in several states, including CA, MD and NY.
"You can travel 480 miles on a tank!" the magazine mentioned, also pointing out that "its suspension makes driving comfy and quiet" and the Crosstrek Hybrid is eligible for a $4,500 federal tax credit."
The Crosstrek Hybrid passed PARENTS' child seat criteria easily and impressed with its ability to accommodate three in the back seat when using a convertible seat behind the passenger, infant seat behind the driver and a narrow booster in the middle position.
The compact SUV comes with a 10-year complimentary subscription to the SUBARU STARLINK™ Safety and Security Plus package, which includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts.
Exclusive to the Croostrek Hybrid, STARLINK Connected Services include Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer. The vehicle's climate control can function without starting the engine, so the cabin can be warmed or cooled even while parked or garaged. The Remote Battery Charging Timer allows a user to manage the vehicle charging schedule and monitor its status.
2020 Subaru Forester
The 2020 Forester was recognized as "Best for Road Trips" on PARENTS' list. Starting at $24,495, the fifth-generation SUV is available in base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trims.
"It seems tailor-made for a national-park vacay," the renowned parenting magazine noted. "All-wheel drive comes standard, making it easier to navigate uneven terrain and bad weather. Its high ground clearance allows it to handle off-the-beaten-path, bumpy terrain. The Premium ($27,395) will make a road trip more seamless thanks to raised roof rails for surfboards or other gear."
The legendary SUV debuted Subaru's DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System. Using a dedicated infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction, the new technology provides audio and visual warnings to alert the driver and passengers.
New for 2020, all Forester trim levels include Rear Seat Reminder. Designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment, the system will alert the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.
The roomy, versatile 2020 Forester offers up to 76.1 cu. ft. of cargo space with the 60/40 split rear seatbacks lowered. The compact SUV also has 8.7 inches of ground clearance for off-pavement capability while still providing a comfortably low step-in height for front and rear passenger entry, as well as easy cargo loading.
2020 Subaru Legacy
The 2020 Subaru Legacy, named "Best All-Weather", is the only car in its segment to feature all-wheel drive as standard equipment. The mid-size sedan starts at $22,745 and is available in base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trims.
"Every Legacy comes with all-wheel drive, giving you more traction in rain and snow," noted PARENTS in awarding Legacy the title.
The Limited XT and Touring XT models feature the 260-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine and achieve up to 32 highway MPG. All other Legacy models are powered by a 182-hp 2.5-liter BOXER engine that delivers up to 35 highway MPG. Standard on Legacy, Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) has an 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.
The Legacy Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trims come standard with the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system (XT models include navigation). The all-new system features an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with smartphone integration that includes Apple CarPlay™, Android ™ Auto and STARLINK apps; Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; and over-the-air updates. The integrated center information display offers on-screen controls for audio, HVAC and vehicle features.
All 2020 Subaru Legacy models are equipped with an EyeSight Assist Monitor that provides a head-up display with EyeSight warnings and system status on the windshield. LED headlights (low and high beam) with High Beam Assist are also standard.
"We are thrilled that four of our models made PARENTS 20 Best Family Cars of 2020," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "These accolades underscore our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, technology, versatility and value."
