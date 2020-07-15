CAMDEN, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker has been awarded the 2020 J.D. Power Best Brand Loyalty Award among mainstream brands for the second consecutive year. Subaru was ranked highest among mass market brands—with a loyalty rate of [60.5%], beating out all other mass market automakers. The distinction recognizes automotive brands for a combination of longevity, value, trust, and performance stemming from the J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study.
"Subaru owners are drawn to the reliability and capability of our vehicles, as well as the trustworthiness of our brand, and this award from J.D. Power is a testament to their loyalty," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We remain grateful for the dedication of our owners and we are proud to provide long-lasting value for our customers, as both an automaker and a brand that is more than a car company."
Using data from the Power Information Network, the J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study calculated whether an owner purchased the same brand after trading in an existing vehicle on a new vehicle purchase or lease. Customer loyalty is based on the percentage of vehicle owners who choose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle. The 2020 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study calculations are based on transaction data from June 2019 through May 2020 and include all model years traded in.
The award ranks brand loyalty as an essential ambition for automakers because it leads to customers repurchasing or renewing leases from the same brand. Once brand loyalty is established, customers will presumably recommend the auto brand to other friends and family. Subaru ranked highest in its segment based on the automaker's reputation for bringing safety, trust, and value to the forefront of car shopping.
For more information about the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, visit jdpower.com.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.
