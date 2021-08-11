HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suntuity AirWorks, the drone and UAV services division of the Suntuity Group of companies, has announced the first full-suite drone equipment leasing program of its kind in order to help both private and public sectors update their services with the advantages of drone technology.
While drones have made data collection and inspection safer and faster than ever before, making the switch to drone technology requires the significant upfront cost of purchasing new UAVs. The Suntuity AirWorks leasing program was created to offset that initial financial burden, which has kept many cities and businesses from fully incorporating drone services into their existing processes.
Unlike current third-party financing platforms, the Suntuity AirWorks leasing program provides a variety of UAVs, an on-site flight and equipment maintenance training platform, and a drone replacement service to ensure new owners can effectively operate and benefit from their new UAVs.
The leasing program also offers customers the option to easily trade-in aging UAVs in order to upgrade leases to the newest drones as they hit the market. "Technological obsolescence is a real concern for new drone owners," said Gordon Dowrey, Director of Operations for Suntuity AirWorks. "With more advanced drones launching on an annual basis, many UAV pilots are forced to buy new drones in order to keep up with the service capabilities of the latest technology. Through this new leasing program, lessees will be able to build their drone fleets without fear of an expensive purchase becoming outdated down the line."
Due to the lower initial expense of UAV leasing, Suntuity AirWorks hopes that customers will be able to extend both the quality and quantity of drones in their fleets. Pilot teams can now afford more drones, which can double or triple the number of inspections they perform and lead to faster revenue turnovers for new and existing drone services.
Read more about Suntuity AirWorks leasing program here: https://suntuityairworks.com/2021/05/07/new-drone-equipment-leasing-program-announced/.
About Suntuity AirWorks
Suntuity AirWorks (http://suntuityairworks.com) is the UAV and Drone services division of the Suntuity Group of Companies, with drone and UAV service offerings in multiple countries and across the US. Suntuity AirWorks provides drone equipment leasing, training, and on-going consulting services in both public and private sectors looking to upgrade their services with UAV technology. It's hardware and software platforms deliver state of the art industry-specific solutions from DJI, FLIR, Berkley and other reputable organizations.
