Suntuity Solar, the residential solar division of the Suntuity Group of companies, announces the expansion of its Dealer Network Program, making it one the largest solar dealer networks in the United States. States added to the Suntuity Dealer network now include: CA, MN, MO, TX, GA, OH, CT. With an expanded dealer footprint spanning over 30 territories, Suntuity is actively seeking to engage with solar sales and installation companies interested in creating an additional profit center to join this expanded network. The revolutionary opportunity will not only increase revenue, but also help businesses maximize their value to their customer base.
With new partnerships and a larger footprint, solar energy dealers can now join Suntuity's growing network that will directly compete with other leading dealer network providers.
Due to their expansion, Suntuity can offer the best redlines and adders, incredible promotions, and reliable back-end operations to companies in the market for a renewable energy partner. This program offers top-of-class operational support, quick turnarounds in the industry for the EPC process, skilled engineering, and buying power for procurement.
The dealer program offers competitive pricing nationwide, starting at $2.10 per watt in some markets.
As part of the year end close, Suntuity is offering various industry leading incentives including cash and prizes. Prizes include home entertainment packages, cutting edge technology devices, all-inclusive vacation packages, and more, with a grand prize of a Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid.
Current promotions will run through the end of 2021 and reset on January 1, 2022 through the upcoming year. With a geographical presence that now spans coast to coast, Suntuity believes that now is the time for solar companies to join this lucrative opportunity to generate new sales leads and diversify their business offerings for customers.
To join the fastest growing solar dealer network in the U.S. and learn more about the benefits of Suntuity Solar's Dealer Program, visit https://poweredbysuntuity.com/.
About Suntuity Group
The Suntuity Group of companies is comprised of a conglomerate of global renewable energy, finance, technology, and UAV service companies that develop, build and manage assets of 275+ megawatts of energy projects across the globe. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, the Suntuity Group currently operates in 8 countries and 10 US States.
About Suntuity Solar
Suntuity Solar (https://suntuitysolar.com), one of the Top 10 residential solar providers in the nation, brings clean, affordable energy to homeowners across the US. Part of the Suntuity Group of companies founded in 2008, Suntuity Solar is strategically positioned with industry-leading financing and technology that streamlines solar power as a viable energy alternative for several mainstream power options. With innovative financing solutions, in-depth technical expertise and a global presence, Suntuity Solar and its affiliate businesses consistently deliver best-in-class products, services and solutions.
