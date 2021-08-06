HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suntuity Group, a global renewable energy company headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, is proud to introduce Jenna Lynch of Extreme Leadership as their new Chief Culture Officer.
Lynch has joined the organization as part of Suntuity's "People, Planet, Profit" pledge to diversify and transform employee culture both internally and externally. As a highly sought-after consultant specializing in HR initiatives and corporate culture for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Lynch's team will build the framework for Suntuity to flourish as one of the best places to work in the clean energy industry.
With over 28 years' experience serving on several executive teams, owning her own business, and consulting for multiple companies and advisory boards, Lynch brings a passion for introducing excitement and creativity into corporate culture initiatives. Her expertise in cultural and leadership development has driven exceptional results for her clients, resulting in 30+ client companies winning "Best Workplace Awards" in their respective industries and cities.
Dan Javan, CEO of Suntuity Group, believes the new partnership will give employees the opportunity to flourish in a new and exciting corporate culture.
"People make the company, not the other way around." said Javan. "In bringing on Jenna Lynch, Suntuity is committed to matching the growth of our profits with the growth of our people. Our employees deserve to experience the best workplace culture in the industry, so that's what we're going to give them."
The new culture development initiative will work within the company's existing HR structures while simultaneously adding new processes focused on cultivating love, generating energy, inspiring audacity, and providing proof for effective leadership.
To read more about Suntuity's "People, Planet, Profit" pledge, visit https://suntuity.com/corporate-information/about-suntuity/.
About The Suntuity Group: The Suntuity Group of companies are a conglomerate of global renewable energy, finance, technology, and UAV service companies that develop, build and manage assets of 275+ megawatts of energy projects across the globe. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, the Suntuity Group currently operates in 8 countries and 10 US States.
About Suntuity Solar: Suntuity, founded in 2008, is part of the Suntuity Group of companies that develops, finances, builds, owns and operates residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar energy solutions around the world. The company is strategically positioned with industry-leading financing and technology that streamlines solar power as a viable energy alternative for several mainstream power options. For more information on Suntuity, please visit https://www.suntuity.com.
