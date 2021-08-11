HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 58th Annual New Jersey Concrete Awards Committee recently announced the Net Zero Home, a pilot project powered by Suntuity Home, as the winner of this year's Merit Award in the "Residential" category.
The top industry honor comes at the completion of Net Zero Home project, which utilized over 260 cubic yards of concrete to construct one of the most resilient, energy efficient, and technologically advanced homes in the nation. Suntuity Home was one of hundreds of nominations for this prestigious award.
The Net Zero Home is the first of its kind in New Jersey. Developed to achieve complete energy sustainability, the project was awarded for its use of insulated concrete forms, hydronically heated concrete slabs, and monolithic pours with both vertical and horizontal rebar.
The unique addition of micro rebar to the home's 14 foot ICF walls further enhanced the resiliency of the structure. At over 5,000 PSI of concrete strength, the Net Zero Home showcases the unique ability to withstand Category 4 hurricane force winds.
Concrete was also leveraged for the Net Zero Home's 29,000 gallon heated pool, foundation slabs, elevated decks, and in the ICF forms around the house.
Suntuity Home, the company that designed and developed the Net Zero Home, meticulously managed the project over this last year to ensure its unique specifications could be achieved. Dan Javan, CEO of the Suntuity Group, believes the innovative success of the Net Zero Home project can start a trend that pioneers future developments of its kind.
"The Net Zero Home was built far stronger than any kind of stick-framed structure, and with the price of lumbar today, it cost less and is more resilient than what it would have cost if we had built it as a traditional home," said Javan. "It is the first home of its kind in New Jersey, and with its finished success, we are looking forward to expanding the development of completely sustainable and resilient Net Zero Homes across the state."
The project was designed as a "net zero" residency that generates all of its energy needs from the 90 solar panels placed on its roof. At two stories and over 4,300 square feet, the Net Zero Home operates as a completely self-sustaining LEED Certified Platinum certified home that meets Energy Star and Department of Energy requirements. The project has been featured in multiple publications that highlight its topline amenities, from its metal roofing to the ecologically and environmentally safe materials used in its construction.
The Net Zero Home will be honored at the Annual New Jersey Concrete Awards Dinner on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at New Brunswick's world class hotel, The Heldrich.
To view images and videos of the homes development, visit netzerohomeproject.com.
To learn more about the future development of Net Zero Homes, visit suntuityhome.com.
About Suntuity Group
The Suntuity Group of companies comprised of a conglomerate of global renewable energy, finance, technology, and UAV service companies that develop, build and manage assets of 275+ megawatts of energy projects across the globe. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, the Suntuity Group currently operates in 8 countries and 10 US States.
About Suntuity Solar
Suntuity Solar (https://suntuitysolar.com), one of the Top 10 residential solar providers in the nation, brings clean, affordable energy to homeowners across the US. Part of the Suntuity Group of companies founded in 2008, Suntuity Solar is strategically positioned with industry-leading financing and technology that streamlines solar power as a viable energy alternative for several mainstream power options. With innovative financing solutions, in-depth technical expertise and a global presence, Suntuity Solar and its affiliate businesses consistently deliver best-in-class products, services and solutions.
About Suntuity Home
Suntuity Home (https://suntuityhome.com) is the residential construction and renovation division of the Suntuity Group of companies, a conglomerate of renewable energy, finance, technology and UAV service companies that has developed, built and managed assets of hundreds of megawatts of energy projects around the globe. Suntuity Home provides new home construction, roofing, siding, windows, LED lighting, solar, energy storage, EV and smart home automation for homeowners across the US.
Disclaimer:
The information in this release has been included in good faith and is for general purposes only. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is given regarding its accuracy or completeness. No information in this press release shall constitute an invitation to invest in neither Suntuity Solar nor any of its affiliates. Neither Suntuity Solar nor their affiliates' officers, employees or agents shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of any action taken on the basis of this press release, including, without limitation, any loss of profit, indirect, incidental or consequential loss. All Trademarks are the property of their individual owners.
Media Contact
Nik Heimach, Suntuity Home, 2609086190, nik.heimach@suntuity.com
SOURCE Suntuity Home