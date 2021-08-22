BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The biggest challenge for many healthcare provider organization remains: how can you consistently get visibility to the key variables that impact Cost, Quality and Outcomes? And then, how can you "tune the dials" to adjust them? SupplyCopia invites AHRMM21 attendees to learn about a new solution that is paving the way for effective management of their unique CQO variables, based on the results of a total knee replacement initiative at McLeod Health in Florence, South Carolina.
For decades, healthcare leaders have openly discussed the challenges they face due to poor quality and inconsistently identified data in disparate systems, and the inherent gaps between clinical and supply chain teams. At AHRMM21, SupplyCopia will launch a solution that solves the legacy data issues impeding Cost, Quality and Outcome results. The solution aligns technology, processes and teams: an integrated platform brings provider datasets together, applies proprietary technology including artificial intelligence and machine learning, and delivers back actionable insights via a custom perioperative dashboard. "This is where users not only see and understand their current results, but they can also 'tune the dials' and make adjustments that impact their CQO performance," said Ashok Muttin, CEO and founder, SupplyCopia.
Join the Live Discussion
On Monday, August 23, from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM CT, AHRMM21 attendees can join a cross-functional discussion focusing on a recent CQO initiative. In "Measuring CQO: A Real-World Case Study in Collaboration Between Supply Chain and Surgical Teams," panelists including clinical and supply chain leaders from McLeod Health, will examine their learnings from the recent program, which focused on McLeod's total knee replacement service line. This session will highlight the roles each panelist played during this collaborative initiative, what barriers were identified and overcome, and how their work resulted in a new CQO methodology. The panelists will share learnings from their respective areas and discuss ideas to help attendees begin or improve their own CQO journey.
See the Solution
To learn more about the new solution that is helping provider organizations understand and adjust CQO variables – or just to find out what's new from SupplyCopia – AHRMM21 attendees can visit Booth 503. Attendees who would like to book a meeting in advance can do so prior to the event at https://www.supplycopia.com/ahrmm21/.
The SupplyCopia team will be on-hand to discuss their broad range of solution offerings, including the new CQO solution featuring the perioperative dashboard, the new integrated preference card management solution, SupplyCopia's virtual item master and other components within the supply chain ecosystem.
"So much has happened since we last met in person," concluded Muttin. "We are excited to share new developments, progress, and ideas with attendees at AHRMM21, and wish everyone safe travels to Nashville. Please note new safety protocols from AHRMM have been updated."
# # #
About SupplyCopia
The healthcare supply chain grew from disconnected systems and processes. Today, SupplyCopia brings together data, technology, and teams for a smarter, more aligned supply chain ecosystem. SupplyCopia uniquely addresses the critical lack of supply chain business intelligence that healthcare organizations face, especially problematic because it can adversely affect cost, quality and patient outcomes. SupplyCopia applies the latest data science and software technology to bring maximum transparency to both major constituent groups of the supply chain – providers and suppliers – to the benefit of both and expense of neither. Learn more at supplycopia.com.
Media Contact
Cheryl K Flury, SupplyCopia, +1 3035642158, cherylkflury@gmail.com
Ashok Muttin, 908-642-3545, amuttin@supplycopia.com
SOURCE SupplyCopia