NORTH BERGEN, N.J., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suuchi Inc., a leader in next-gen supply chain technology, has recently announced a major update to their software platform, the GRID. This release significantly improves user experience through a new user interface, and touches nearly every aspect and module of the GRID platform. Founder and CEO Suuchi Ramesh said, "We're incredibly proud of our team, and believe that this new release will greatly improve our customers' experience and satisfaction."
This update introduces a new UI and enhanced functionality relating to product, purchase order, and project management capabilities. The release also introduces the ability to create configurable workflow templates, allowing users to more easily manage disparate supply chain processes simultaneously. Users also have enhanced in-line comment and file management capabilities across individual phases and stages, allowing for superior transparency and traceability across multiple and concurrent products/projects.
This release improves users' ability to create and manage multiple products and purchase orders quickly within the system, and provides a more enjoyable way of doing it. Rather than plodding through multiple data entry fields, the new interface eliminates anything that is extraneous from the process, and lets users assign and track tasks to multiple team members working across projects, products or purchase orders, all from one screen. Team members can now focus on completing these tasks, rather than figuring out where and how to find the information to get the job done.
About the GRID:
The GRID provides a simple, powerful control tower that allows companies to manage the critical path and information flow of physical products across global supply chains. Through our intuitive platform, companies can manage the entire product and order lifecycle across teams, suppliers, vendors, and distribution networks. The GRID ties it all together under one platform, providing a single source of truth to guide your business forward.
