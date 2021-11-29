(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)

(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)

 By Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The event takes place from November 29 to December 2, 2021.

TRHC Co-President Brian W. Adams and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development Frank Sparacino will attend the virtual conference and participate in a fireside discussion.

TRHC's fireside discussion is available on its Investor site and directly from the conference site. Registered attendees can also access presentations via the Piper Sandler conference site until December 2, 2021.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-to-participate-in-piper-sandler-33rd-annual-virtual-healthcare-conference-301432606.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.