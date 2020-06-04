PRINCETON, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology, Inc. today announced that preclinical data for futibatinib (TAS-120) will be presented online during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II 2020 from June 22-24. Key presentations include:
- Futibatinib (TAS-120) plus chemotherapy demonstrated a synergistic effect across various FGFR-deregulated cancer cell lines and xenograft models (Abstract 564). Results will be shared online as a poster presentation on June 22, 2020. The abstract for this presentation is available on the AACR website: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/2469
- Synergistic antitumor activity of futibatinib (TAS-120), a FGFR1-4 inhibitor, and PI3K pathway inhibitors (Abstract 659). Results will be shared online as a poster presentation on June 22, 2020. The abstract for this presentation is available on the AACR website: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/1864
- Synergistic antitumor activity of futibatinib, an FGFR1-4 inhibitor, and TAS-117, a selective AKT inhibitor, in FGFR-deregulated cancer models (Abstract 661). Results will be shared online as a poster presentation on June 22, 2020. The abstract for this presentation is available on the AACR website: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/1873
"We are pleased to present these pre-clinical data for futibatinib, in combination with chemotherapy or targeted agents," said Martin J. Birkhofer, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "These data advance our research of novel combination regimens as potential options to be tested in clinical trials."
In May 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Orphan Drug Development granted futibatinib orphan drug status for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.
About Futibatinib (TAS-120)
Futibatinib (TAS-120) is an investigational, oral, potent, selective, and irreversible small-molecule inhibitor of FGFR1, 2, 3, and 4 being studied as a potential treatment for patients with advanced solid tumors, with FGFR1-4 genetic aberrations, including cholangiocarcinoma, who were previously treated with chemotherapy or other therapies. Futibatinib selectively and irreversibly binds to the ATP binding pocket of FGFR1-4 resulting in the inhibition of FGFR-mediated signal transduction pathways, reduced tumor cell proliferation and increased tumor cell death in tumors with FGFR1-4 genetic aberrations.
