Talenya, the world's leading provider of AI-automated talent sourcing solutions, won 2 TITAN business awards last week for its AI platform.
HOBOKEN, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talenya's AI was entered into two categories as a Business Technology Solution and received a winning medal in each: a platinum medal as a Human Resources Solution and a gold medal as an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution.
Talenya adds the awards to their list of accolades this year: it started the year out strong with commendations on its work in social responsibility:
Talenya was recognized by Vation Ventures' "Tech For Good" Roundup, for helping create more diversity in the workforce with its Diversity AI function. This AI runs many different versions of the candidate search in order to generate the most diverse results available.
The company was also ranked 4th in Power in Diversity's "Women in Startups" Report for representation of women in a company of its size.
Talenya is on a mission to make sourcing passive talent an effortless endeavour with its total automation of the process from job description up to engagement. Talenya brings interested candidates directly to a hiring team's ATS, saving considerable time and resources.
Between the TITAN Business Awards and its placement on such lists, Talenya has truly risen to the top of the HR tech industry in both its technological accomplishments and its commitment to creating a more equitable workforce.
"It is an honor to receive these international accolades," said Talenya's CEO & Co-Founder, Gal Almog. "Years of investment in AI technology are paying off with the public recognition of our achievements. We are proud to bring more efficiency and cost-cutting to the talent acquisition industry."
In 2021 and 2022, Gal was named by The Association for Talent Acquisition Solutions as one of TAtech's 100 Most Influential Talent Acquisition Thought Leaders.
About Talenya
Talenya offers the world's first fully automated talent sourcing solution. Its AI-powered platform enables talent acquisition teams around the world to uncover 3X more qualified and diverse talent and to engage with them automatically, saving more than 50% of talent sourcing time and cost.
Talenya taps into the world's biggest pool of talent (1.5 billion profiles). It eliminates the outdated and discriminatory keyword search and intelligently prioritizes talent. It optimizes talent searches to maximize representation of diverse talent in the recruitment pipeline.
Through a fully automated process, Talenya engages with hundreds of candidates per job and boosts the interview pipeline.
Talenya's clients are typically enterprises with significant hiring needs, or companies looking to increase their diversity hiring. For more information, please visit http://www.talenya.com
