MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talley Management Group, Inc. (TMG), a 33-year-old, employee-owned, leading association management company, is helping its client partners adjust their meeting platforms as organizations rethink the way they hold meetings and structure events as the world adapts to the new normal. In the past few months alone, TMG has managed and executed meetings using platforms that expanded the capabilities of past models.
"We pride ourselves on adjusting for our client partners, not the other way around," said TMG COO Joe Sapp, MBA, CAE. "When we saw the immediate need for new meeting platform options, we made it happen. For many of our client partners, meetings and events are one of their main revenue sources. Hybrid and virtual meetings are not going anywhere, so our team answered the need and reworked past formats to provide immediate solutions, ensuring that the meeting platform was right for the respective association — we've never believed that one size fits all."
With the need for hybrid and virtual meetings increasing, TMG expanded its team, bringing on additional seasoned meeting professionals with expansive knowledge of the ever-changing needs of associations. By focusing on the future while planning for the present, TMG makes thoughtful decisions, positioning client partners for sustainable growth.
The process begins by aligning industry best practices with proven methods of success to increase desired outcomes for the association; whether that's return on investment, return on engagement, or return on objective. Each organization is provided with a customized experience driven by sustainable design, diversifying reach and expanding monetization strategy.
TMG currently works with over 40 national and global associations, providing full association management services, outsourced solutions, consulting services, and in-person, virtual, and hybrid meetings and events services. TMG is a proud participant in the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) program that allows all employees of TMG to have direct ownership of the group.
