SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telinta, a global leader in white label cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers, today announced that it has integrated highly cost-effective "speech-to-text" for voicemail transcription provided by Google Cloud.
Google Cloud's automated transcription enables VoIP service providers to easily transcribe voicemails on Telinta's softswitch platform, and deliver the text to end users via email. Google Cloud's sub-penny pricing provides an extremely cost-effective solution for automated voicemail-to-text (v2t) transcription in over 125 languages and dialects using the Telinta customer's own Google Cloud account. Google Cloud provides options specially optimized and tuned for telephony.
Voicemail is a standard part of Telinta's white label solutions for VoIP service providers and is offered at no additional cost. Telinta has developed a special plug-in which enables Google Cloud voicemail transcription, and this plug-in is available for a small monthly fee. Inbound minutes of traffic, including voicemail, are free for Telinta customers.
The solution can be used with Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, VoIP calling with a brandable Mobile Softphone app, Business and Residential VoIP, and other popular VoIP services. Voicemail transcription can be bundled together with VoIP services, or offered as a premium services which your users can select for an additional monthly fee. This creates attractive new revenue opportunities for Telinta customers.
Telinta's carrier-grade TeliCore(tm) softswitch platform integrates switching, billing and customer management to offer world-class solutions for VoIP service providers. Telinta leads the industry in providing its customers with comprehensive training and 24×7 live technical support.
"Telinta understands that innovative capabilities, such as highly-affordable voicemail transcription, enable our customers to better compete," explained Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. "Our TeliCore Softswitch and Billing platform is integrated with a comprehensive ecosystem of industry-leading providers such as Google Cloud, giving Telinta customers a significant competitive edge in the marketplace."
New users may qualify for a special promotion from Google Cloud when they open a new Google Cloud account.
To learn more about Telinta's unique plug-in for Google Cloud voicemail transcription, contact us for details.
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta's full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Business and Residential VoIP, Audio-Conferencing, Calling Card, Pinless, Mobile, Wholesale VoIP, and other solutions. Please visit us at http://www.telinta.com for more information.
