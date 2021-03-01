SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based softswitch and billing solutions, today announced the launch of a new solution enabling VoIP service providers to sell services to users of Telegram. Telegram is a fast-growing global social media platform with over 500 million active monthly users worldwide.
Telinta's brandable solution enables its customers to offer both inbound and outbound VoIP calling to Telegram users around the world. By integrating its softswitch as part of Telegram's global ecosystem, Telinta provides powerful cloud-based tools to offer VoIP calling via Telegram's mobile app and its PC/MAC/Linux versions for desktop computers and laptops.
Using a brandable "bot" Telegram users can easily place calls to any PSTN phone numbers in the world. They can also receive inbound PSTN calls from mobile and landline phones right on their Telegram app. Options for free on-net peer-to-peer calling, as well as call recording are also available.
The white label solution enables VoIP service providers to use their own carriers for DIDs and VoIP Termination. Multiple DIDs can be assigned to a Telegram user, offering options to have local numbers in multiple countries.
Telinta's solution for Telegram can be offered as a stand-alone service, or bundled together with popular VoIP services such as a brandable Mobile Softphone app for both Android and Apple iOS, Desktop Softphone, WebRTC, Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, and more.
"By integrating our TeliCore (tm) softswitch platform as part of Telegram's impressive global ecosystem, Telinta customers can leverage the power of social media to help their VoIP business go viral," explained Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. "We offer partnerships with industry-leading companies who provide the complementary products and services our customers need."
TeliCore is Telinta's Class 4 and Class 5 hosted softswitch platform, integrating world-class switching, billing and customer management. Since 2002, Telinta has provided white label solutions for VoIP service providers around the world.
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta's full portfolio of white label solutions is highly customizable for ITSPs and their resellers. Telinta's carrier-grade solutions include Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Business and Residential VoIP, Audio-Conferencing, Mobile, Wholesale VoIP, and other VoIP services. Please visit us at http://www.telinta.com for more information.
