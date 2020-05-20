TennaTALK.jpg

EDISON, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TENNA, the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, announces the launch of "TennaTALK, A Podcast for Contractors." The podcast will include relevant information on topics like construction technology, industry trends and frequently asked questions. TennaTALK is available on its website as well as on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.

"We know that contractors don't have a lot of time and we want to provide a fast, easy and convenient way for them to get the information they want and have asked us for. By sharing TennaTALK on a variety of platforms, we have made it easy for listeners to obtain access. As a construction-focused company, we strive to continue to meet the needs of contractors from our product offerings to the educational information we share," said Jolene Pierangeli, Director of Marketing.    

Tenna invites contractors to listen to the podcast and let them know what other topics they would like to learn more about. 

About Tenna   

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.   

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.   

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make business decisions.   

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.      

