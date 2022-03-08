PRINCETON, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kepner-Tregoe's Excellence Award Selection committee has now completed the first selection of top tiered submissions. With the number of award entries exceeding all expectations, hundreds of nominations have been reviewed and considered for one of the 12 KT Excellence Awards for 2022.
The bestowing of a formal committee nomination is a tribute symbolizing excellence and competence in the utilization of KT technologies within a specific area of expertise. These nominees now move to the final round where winners will be recognized with well-deserved honors for world-class excellence in KT process capability.
Kepner-Tregoe (KT), a leader in innovative consulting and training, is renowned for setting the gold standard for systematic problem solving and for using advanced critical thinking to resolve complex issues, make critical decisions, and manage risk.
For over 25 years, the KT International Process Achievement Awards have honored outstanding results using KT methodologies. Beginning this year KT expanded the program, renamed as the Kepner-Tregoe Excellence Awards, by introducing twelve awards for expertise and success in three distinct classifications: Individual, Team and Organization.
"Response this year has been overwhelming," said Phillip A. Thompson, KT Vice President, Global Growth, Client Services, and Marketing. "Submissions have been received from over 95 companies around the world and in 15 distinct industries. Each and every one of them has demonstrated excellence in using Kepner-Tregoe rational processes to resolve complex issues efficiently and effectively."
The final KT Global Excellence Award winners will be announced on the 15th of March.
Media Contact
David Kossoff, dkossoff@kepner-tregoe.com, +1 (609) 252-2535, dkossoff@kepner-tregoe.com
SOURCE Kepner-Tregoe