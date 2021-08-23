CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) is the leading organization for awarding continuing education (CE) credits in support of oncology patient navigation, awarding more than 25.5 CE credits during the first half of 2021 to over 8900 healthcare professionals.
Navigation is a vital source of support for oncology patients, and navigators apply a variety of clinical and professional skills to provide quality oncology care for patients. Because cancer care continues to evolve, as does the intensity of cancer care, nurse navigators and patient navigators play a crucial role in helping patients meet this challenge.
"Our goal in offering continuing education credits is to ensure that oncology nurse and patient navigators maintain and improve their skills and absorb new information that will allow them to better support patients. Our CE courses are a topmost request from the AONN+ members, and they build navigator confidence and expertise in their profession," stated Emily Gentry, BSN, RN, HON-ONN-CG, OCN, Senior Director of Education and Program Development for the Academy.
AONN+ provides its members the opportunity to earn CEs through live and on-demand conferences, member-exclusive webinars, and monographs and articles published in the Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship (JONS).
To learn more about continuing education opportunities offered by AONN+, visit http://www.aonnonline.org/education.
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (http://www.aonnonline.org):
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 8900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.
About the Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship (http://www.jons-online.com):
The Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship (JONS) is the official publication of AONN+. JONS seeks to strengthen the role of nurse and patient navigators in cancer care by serving as a platform for these professionals to disseminate original research findings, exchange best practices, and find support for their growing community.
About CONQUER: the patient voice magazine (http://www.conquer-magazine.com):
CONQUER: the patient voice magazine is the AONN+ premier forum for patients with cancer. CONQUER magazine features articles written by and for patients with cancer, survivors, nurse navigators, and other oncology team members. This magazine addresses the issues that patients, their family members, and caregivers face every day in an easy-to-read format. Issues include interviews with patients with cancer, information on access to care, and articles on lifestyle topics such as nutrition, stress management, personal finance, and legal and employer issues.
About The Lynx Group (http://www.thelynxgroup.com): The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.
TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).
###
Media Contact
Carol Bustos, The Lynx Group, +1 (209) 298-5716, cbustos@the-lynx-group.com
SOURCE Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators