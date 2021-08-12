ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Splunk users may now integrate with Activu vis/ability by downloading the Activu Link plugin from Splunkbase. Activu's vis/ability Platform improves mission-critical situational awareness for Splunk customers, empowering business-critical teams and stakeholders to identify and resolve incidents faster, with less disruption to business functions.
During critical incidents, Activu's vis/ability platform lets global IT and Cyber operations teams separate signal from noise, and bring relevant context to experts in the SOC and beyond. Splunk users define alerts in the app that, when triggered, automatically assemble visual content—like Splunk dashboards, urls or application screens, even user desktops and other realtime streams—into an interactive canvas pushed to the right people; whether on their desktops, mobile devices, or SOC displays.
"Having the Activu Link app available from Splunkbase makes it easy for Splunk users to integrate with Activu vis/ability," said John Alfieri, COO at Activu. He added "With minimal configuration, customers can quickly connect these two powerful platforms and immediately see alert-curated content in any device automatically, in just a few minutes. This vastly improves situational awareness that subject matter experts and decision-makers require across a global organization."
The Activu Splunk app is available for download and can be set up in minutes. Learn more at https://activu.com/visability and https://activu.com/splunkbase
Media Contact
Adam Saynuk, Activu, 9733434920, press@activu.com
SOURCE Activu