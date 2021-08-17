The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous Program and the ASPCA® teamed up to host the “Senior Tails” giveaway during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and received more than 2,500 submissions celebrating senior cats and all the reasons why they are purrfect catpanions and 100% lovable! Three of the most heartwarming 'senior tails' were selected as winners and their shelters will each receive $2,500.