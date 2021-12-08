Out of 4,500 nominations for the ARM & HAMMER™ Unsung Heroes Awards, Kris Kaiser was selected as the 2021 AdvoCAT of the Year for her dedication to fostering kittens with cerebellar hypoplasia& (CH). By combining creativity and compassion she helps cats like Snapple thrive. Kris’ shelter Bitty Kitty Brigade, which specializes in orphaned neonatal kittens in Maple Grove, MN will receive a $15,000 donation and Kris will receive a year's supply of ARM & HAMMER™ cat litter.