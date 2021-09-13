TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, The Axel Group has been named one of the best places to work in New Jersey by NJBIZ. This year landing in the number 3 spot. The Best Places to work program is open to all publicly and privately held organizations, as well as government entities and for-profit and not-for-profit groups in the state.
This prestigious distinction is bestowed upon companies who have demonstrated a commitment to providing their employees a positive working experience. Firms are evaluated on a number of criteria, including the benefits offered, policies and practices, but also employee responses collected during a survey designed to pinpoint areas of strength and weakness.
The Axel Group is a full-service staffing and recruiting firm that focuses on recruiting top talent across various industries, but Axel's employees are the cornerstone of the firm's operations, so creating a desirable work culture is critical to the success of the company.
As a staffing and recruiting firm, the team at Axel places a great deal of emphasis on relationships, both professional and personal. Axel's leadership remains steadfast on their company philosophy, Anything but Typical, as Managing Partner Sean DeDeyn explains, "We don't want to be your typical staffing firm. We want to make sure we provide a white-glove service that goes above and beyond in regard to communication, customer service and quality of our work. We want to make sure we are 'Anything but Typical' in all that we do."
"A great corporate culture is something that has been a top priority for us since the beginning," explains Partner Len Forsyth. "We strive to continually enhance our work environment and our employee offerings."
Axel has been recognized for excellence by numerous organizations across various criteria in recent years. With a track record of top-level service and high client satisfaction, the firm continues to solidify its reputation as the go-to staffing firm in both the AEC industries and in Corporate Services such as Accounting, Finance and Marketing.
"People are our business. Taking care of both our clients as well as our internal employees is always top of mind," says DeDeyn. "We know that the work environment and company culture is an enormous part of job satisfaction, and we want to make sure we have a best-in-class work culture and environment."
The Axel Group is honored to have received this award again, it validates that their workplace truly is 'Anything but Typical'.
