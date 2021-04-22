PRINCETON, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Bank reported net income of $4.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $3.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in net-interest income and a $525 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $307 thousand decrease in non-interest income and a $349 thousand increase in non-interest expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended March 31, 2020, was primarily due to an increase in net-interest income of $4.3 million partially offset by a $475 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses, a $628 thousand decrease in non-interest income, and a $676 thousand increase in non-interest operating expenses.
Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021 are as follows:
- Total loans increased $94.2 million since December 31, 2020, to $1.5 billion or by 6.9%.
- Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $4.3 million or 40.5% over the same period in 2020.
- The Bank decreased its cost of funds by 88 basis points in the first quarter 2021 from the same period 2020.
- The Bank efficiency ratio decreased to 51.8% for the first quarter 2021 compared to 64.3% from the first quarter 2020.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.14% as of March 31, 2021 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2020 and compared to 0.22% at March 31, 2020.
President/CEO Edward Dietzler stated that, "The Bank started off the year very strong with a 17.5% increase in earnings per share with both asset and deposit growth as well as our net interest margin increasing 35 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020."
Chairman Richard Gillespie added, "The Bank continues to outperform significantly even in the face of COVID-19 challenges. Our profitability continues to be well positioned for the balance of 2021."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.68 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $81.7 million or 5.1% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2020. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was due to an increase in net loans of approximately $91.7 million, primarily consisting of approximately $98.3 million in originations of phase two Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans guaranteed by the U.S. government, and a $53.4 million increase in construction loans, partially offset by a decrease of $42.8 million of PPP loans from the first phase as a result of the U.S. government forgiveness program.
Total deposits at March 31, 2021 increased by $31.4 million, or 2.3%, when compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to loan proceeds maintained in non-interest demand accounts from customers who received PPP loans, stimulus payments to individuals under the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act. as well as growth from new branches added during the third quarter of 2020. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, non-interest checking increased $73.5 million, savings increased $14.1 million and money markets increased $19.6 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts of $47.7 million, primarily municipal deposits and a decrease of $28.0 million in certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank had approximately $43.0 million in overnight borrowings at March 31, 2021 and no outstanding borrowings at December 31, 2020.
Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2021 increased $3.7 million or 1.8% when compared to the end of 2020. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the three months of 2021 minus the cash dividend paid during the period, and minus the $552 thousand decrease in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio related to increase in the treasury curve. The ratio of equity to total assets at March 31, 2021 was 12.6% compared to 13.0% at December 31, 2020, as the current period ratio was impacted by the 5.1% growth in assets.
Asset Quality
At March 31, 2021, non-performing assets were $2.4 million, an increase of $822 thousand, or 49.1%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2020. This increase at March 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the addition of three loans totaling $1.3 million being classified as non-performing, partially offset by $360 thousand in principal charge-offs. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $8.5 million at March 31, 2021 and $8.6 million at December 31, 2020. Two TDR loans totaling $2.3 million have deferred their payments under the COVID-19 loan deferral program and the remaining loans are performing to their agreed upon terms.
As part of the Bank's commitment to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank agreed to defer either the principal portion or both principal and interest payments for its customers who requested the deferral and were not delinquent prior to the government shut down. The Bank is seeing a favorable trend as a majority of customers have returned to their regular payment schedule. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank had remaining 8 loans that were modified totaling $16.3 million, and at December 31, 2020, the Bank had remaining 14 loans that were modified totaling $45.0 million, down from the 240 loans totaling $263.5 million originally approved for such deferment reported as of June 30, 2020. Under current accounting guidance, these loans are not required to be classified as TDR's.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net-interest income was $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $13.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest income of $933 thousand and a $256 thousand, or 11.2%, decrease in interest paid on liabilities, partially resulting from a 9 basis points reduction in the rate on interest bearing deposits. Interest income for the first three months of 2021 included an increase of $836 thousand in accretion from deferred fees received from the first phase of PPP loans, due to the U.S. government forgiving the debt and paying off the loans. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.98%, increasing 35 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily associated with a reduction of 8 basis points in total interest cost of funds, and an increase of 28 basis points in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, net interest income increased $4.3 million, which was primarily due to a reduction in interest expense of $2.5 million aided by an increase in interest income of $1.7 million caused by a $152.4 million increase in interest earning assets. The reduction in interest expense was attributed to decline of 95 basis points in the rate paid on its interest-bearing liabilities resulting from the two Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") rate reductions in March of 2020 totaling 150 basis points . The total cost of funds rate was 0.60%, including non-interest deposits, for the first quarter 2021.
The provision for credit losses was $1.1 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2021. The comparable amounts were $1.7 million and $650 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The primary reason for the elevated provision in the first quarter 2021, when compared to the same period of 2020, was due to the Bank's partially charging off four loans totaling $1.1 million. The general reserves were also impacted by an increase in the qualitative factors dollar contribution to the reserve due to growth within the Bank's loan portfolio mainly in the construction and development loans and partially offset by a reduction in the historical loss factor resulting from decline in level of prior period charge-offs. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank did not apply any qualitative factors to the loans originated from PPP, based on the U.S government's guarantee and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act requirement to classify these loans at 0% in determining risk-based capital ratio. The rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.10% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.31%) at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.18% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.35%) at December 31, 2020, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.
At March 31, 2021, the Bank's concentration in the loan portfolio associated with the segment's management believes could be affected by the pandemic: restaurants, hotels and retail, which totaled $16.1 million, $37.6 million and $40.7 million, respectively.
Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $628 thousand to $863 thousand, or by 42.1%, when compared to the same period in 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a $498 thousand reduction from the realized gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities portfolio and a $178 thousand reduction in loan fees collected. Total non-interest income when comparing first quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $307 thousand, primarily due to a reduction in loans fees.
Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $676 thousand, or 8.9%, when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy. When comparing March 31, 2021 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $349 thousand, or 4.4%, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense, data processing expenses, and professional fees expense, partially offset by a reduction in Federal Deposit Insurance expense.
For the three month period ended March 31, 2021, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $1.4 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.2%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.7% for the three month period ended December 31, 2020, and compared to an income tax expense of $726 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.3% for the three month period ended March 31, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the New Jersey Governor signed a law extending and retroactively increasing New Jersey's corporation business tax surtax by 1.0% to 2.5%. The effective tax rate for the first quarter 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 were impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings.
COVID-19
The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this press release. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity and future results of operations.
The Bank continues to work closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including the PPP and payment relief through deferral and waived fees. The Bank continues to endeavor to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances and is confident it will navigate successfully through these trying times.
About The Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 20 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").
Forward-Looking Statements
The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
$
%
$
%
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 67,517
$ 77,429
$ 51,437
$ (9,912)
(12.80)
%
$ 16,080
31.26
%
Securities available for sale taxable
25,964
25,112
36,738
852
3.39
(10,774)
(29.33)
Securities available for sale tax exempt
46,443
50,516
56,347
(4,073)
(8.06)
(9,904)
(17.58)
Securities held to maturity
214
215
220
(1)
(0.47)
(6)
(2.73)
Loans receivable, net of deferred
1,455,158
1,363,486
1,191,812
91,672
6.72
263,346
22.10
Allowance for loan losses
(16,042)
(16,027)
(12,322)
(15)
0.09
(3,720)
30.19
Other assets
105,284
102,107
100,344
3,177
3.11
4,940
4.92
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,684,538
$ 1,602,838
$ 1,424,576
$ 81,700
5.10
%
$ 259,962
18.25
%
LIABILITIES
Non interest checking
$ 288,852
$ 215,381
$ 150,184
$ 73,471
34.11
%
$ 138,668
92.33
%
Interest checking
241,061
288,769
200,405
(47,708)
(16.52)
40,656
20.29
Savings
193,046
178,932
161,921
14,114
7.89
31,125
19.22
Money market
324,881
305,290
259,885
19,591
6.42
64,996
25.01
Time deposits over $250,000
55,117
67,924
120,062
(12,807)
(18.85)
(64,945)
(54.09)
Other time deposits
295,754
310,970
307,898
(15,216)
(4.89)
(12,144)
(3.94)
Total Deposits
1,398,711
1,367,266
1,200,355
31,445
2.30
198,356
16.52
Borrowings
43,000
-
-
43,000
-
43,000
N/A
Other liabilities
30,280
26,754
25,207
3,526
13.18
5,073
20.13
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,471,991
1,394,020
1,225,562
77,971
5.59
%
246,429
20.11
%
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
34,022
33,949
33,855
73
0.22
167
0.49
Paid-in capital
79,879
79,708
79,349
171
0.21
530
0.67
Retained earnings
97,407
93,370
84,630
4,037
4.32
12,777
15.10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,239
1,791
1,180
(552)
(30.82)
59
5.00
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
212,547
208,818
199,014
3,729
1.79
%
13,533
6.80
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,684,538
$ 1,602,838
$ 1,424,576
$ 81,700
5.10
%
$ 259,962
18.25
%
Book value per common share
$ 31.24
$ 30.75
$ 29.39
$ 0.49
1.59
%
$ 1.85
6.29
%
Tangible book value per common share1
$ 29.52
$ 29.00
$ 27.56
$ 0.52
1.79
%
$ 1.96
7.11
%
1Tangible book value per common share in a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
The Bank of Princeton
Loan/Deposit Tables
(unaudited)
Loan receivable, net at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were comprised of the following:
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$ 807,752
$ 812,043
Commercial and industrial
37,009
40,597
Construction
316,447
263,032
Residential first-lien mortgages
61,102
66,857
Home equity / consumer
8,805
9,929
PPP (SBA loans)
231,375
175,878
Total loans
1,462,490
1,368,336
Deferred fees and costs
(7,332)
(4,850)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,042)
(16,027)
Loans, net
$ 1,439,116
$ 1,347,459
The components of deposits at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows:
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Demand, non-interest-bearing checking
$ 288,852
$ 215,381
Demand, interest-bearing
241,061
288,769
Savings
193,046
178,932
Money Markets
324,881
305,290
Time deposits
350,871
378,894
Total Deposits
$ 1,398,711
$ 1,367,266
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 16,328
$ 14,199
$ 2,129
15.0%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
108
310
(202)
-65.2%
Tax-exempt
301
363
(62)
-17.1%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
4
3
1
33.3%
Other interest and dividend income
45
162
(117)
-72.2%
Total Interest and Dividends
16,786
15,037
1,749
11.6%
Interest expense
Deposits
2,030
4,532
(2,502)
-55.2%
Borrowings
1
3
(2)
-66.7%
Total Interest Expense
2,031
4,535
(2,504)
-55.2%
Net Interest Income
14,755
10,502
4,253
40.5%
Provision for Loan Losses
1,125
650
475
73.1%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
13,630
9,852
3,778
38.3%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
7
505
(498)
-98.6%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
273
296
(23)
-7.8%
Fees and service charges
402
333
69
20.7%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
126
304
(178)
-58.6%
Other
55
53
2
3.8%
Total Non-Interest Income
863
1,491
(628)
-42.1%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,110
4,122
(12)
-0.3%
Occupancy and equipment
1,520
1,202
318
26.5%
Professional fees
662
521
141
27.1%
Data processing and communications
871
803
68
8.5%
Federal deposit insurance
128
88
40
45.5%
Advertising and promotion
50
90
(40)
-44.4%
Office expense
53
80
(27)
-33.8%
Other real estate owned expense
9
-
9
N/A
Core deposit intangible
174
193
(19)
-9.8%
Other
682
484
198
40.9%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,259
7,583
676
8.9%
Income before income tax expense
6,234
3,760
2,474
65.8%
Income tax expense
1,382
726
656
90.4%
Net Income
$ 4,852
$ 3,034
1,818
59.9%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.71
$ 0.45
$ 0.26
57.8%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.70
$ 0.44
$ 0.26
59.1%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,804
6,766
38
0.6%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,951
6,920
31
0.4%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ending
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 16,328
$ 15,379
$ 949
6.2%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
108
103
5
4.9%
Tax-exempt
301
321
(20)
-6.2%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
4
2
2
100.0%
Other interest and dividend income
45
48
(3)
-6.3%
Total Interest and Dividends
16,786
15,853
933
5.9%
Interest expense
Deposits
2,030
2,287
(257)
-11.2%
Borrowings
1
-
1
0.0%
Total Interest Expense
2,031
2,287
(256)
-11.2%
Net Interest Income
14,755
13,566
1,189
8.8%
Provision for Loan Losses
1,125
1,650
(525)
-31.8%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
13,630
11,916
1,714
14.4%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
7
17
(10)
-58.8%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
273
281
(8)
-2.8%
Fees and service charges
402
428
(26)
-6.1%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
126
386
(260)
-67.4%
Other
55
58
(3)
-5.2%
Total Non-Interest Income
863
1,170
(307)
-26.2%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,110
3,870
240
6.2%
Occupancy and equipment
1,520
1,499
21
1.4%
Professional fees
662
613
49
8.0%
Data processing and communications
871
788
83
10.5%
Federal deposit insurance
128
181
(53)
-29.3%
Advertising and promotion
50
59
(9)
-15.3%
Office expense
53
60
(7)
-11.7%
Other real estate owned expense
9
-
9
N/A
Core deposit intangible
174
174
0
0.0%
Other
682
666
16
2.4%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,259
7,910
349
4.4%
Income before income tax expense
6,234
5,176
1,058
20.4%
Income tax expense
1,382
1,073
309
28.8%
Net Income
$ 4,852
$ 4,103
$ 749
18.3%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.71
$ 0.60
$ 0.11
18.3%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.70
$ 0.60
$ 0.10
16.7%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,804
6,784
20
0.3%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,951
6,878
73
1.1%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,377,302
4.81%
$ 1,197,745
4.77%
$ 179,557
0.04%
Securities
Taxable AFS
25,986
1.61%
56,641
2.18%
(30,655)
-0.57%
Tax exempt AFS
48,540
2.51%
56,875
2.55%
(8,335)
-0.04%
Held-to-maturity
215
5.27%
221
5.26%
(6)
0.01%
Securities
74,741
2.21%
113,737
2.37%
(38,996)
-0.16%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
49,986
0.24%
38,302
1.52%
11,684
-1.28%
Equities
1,388
4.56%
1,281
5.61%
107
-1.05%
Other interest earning assets
51,374
0.36%
39,583
1.65%
11,791
-1.29%
Total interest-earning assets
1,503,417
4.53%
1,351,065
4.48%
152,352
0.05%
Total non earning assets
113,352
95,402
Total Assets
$ 1,616,769
$ 1,446,467
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 263,367
0.31%
$ 220,018
1.00%
$ 43,349
-0.69%
Savings
184,714
0.27%
157,263
1.16%
27,451
-0.89%
Money Market
312,648
0.33%
268,257
1.44%
44,391
-1.11%
Certificate of Deposit
368,692
1.59%
435,835
2.37%
(67,143)
-0.78%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,129,421
0.73%
1,081,373
1.69%
48,048
-0.96%
Non interest bearing deposits
248,661
143,747
Total deposits
1,378,082
0.60%
1,225,120
1.48%
152,962
-0.88%
Borrowings
478
0.32%
803
1.64%
(325)
-1.32%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,129,899
0.73%
1,082,176
1.68%
47,723
-0.95%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
248,661
143,747
Total Cost of Funds
1,378,560
0.60%
1,225,923
1.48%
152,637
-0.88%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,915
22,791
Stockholders' equity
211,294
197,753
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,616,769
$ 1,446,467
Net interest spread
3.80%
2.79%
Net interest margin
3.98%
3.13%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.09%
3.20%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
Mar 2021
Dec 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,377,302
4.81%
$ 1,351,400
4.53%
$ 25,902
0.28%
Securities
Taxable AFS
25,986
1.61%
26,145
1.57%
(159)
0.04%
Tax exempt AFS
48,540
2.51%
51,707
2.48%
(3,167)
0.03%
Held-to-maturity
215
5.27%
216
5.26%
(1)
0.01%
Securities
74,741
2.21%
78,068
2.19%
(3,327)
0.02%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
49,986
0.24%
54,560
0.23%
(4,574)
0.01%
Equities
1,388
4.56%
1,377
4.74%
11
-0.18%
Other interest earning assets
51,374
0.36%
55,937
0.34%
(4,563)
0.02%
Total interest-earning assets
1,503,417
4.53%
1,485,405
4.25%
18,012
0.28%
Total non earning assets
113,352
92,007
Total Assets
$ 1,616,769
$ 1,577,412
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 263,367
0.31%
$ 242,076
0.31%
$ 21,291
0.00%
Savings
184,714
0.27%
177,822
0.29%
6,892
-0.02%
Money Market
312,648
0.33%
303,158
0.35%
9,490
-0.02%
Certificate of Deposit
368,692
1.59%
391,985
1.73%
(23,293)
-0.14%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,129,421
0.73%
1,115,041
0.82%
14,380
-0.09%
Non interest bearing deposits
248,661
228,410
Total deposits
1,378,082
0.60%
1,343,451
0.68%
34,631
-0.08%
Borrowings
478
0.32%
261
0.38%
217
-0.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,129,899
0.73%
1,115,302
0.82%
14,597
-0.09%
(excluding non interest deposits)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
248,661
228,410
Total Cost of Funds
1,378,560
0.60%
1,343,712
0.68%
34,848
-0.08%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,915
26,156
Stockholders' equity
211,294
207,544
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,616,769
$ 1,577,412
Net interest spread
3.80%
3.43%
Net interest margin
3.98%
3.63%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.09%
3.69%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Return on average assets
1.21%
1.03%
0.90%
0.82%
0.84%
Return on average equity
9.31%
7.86%
6.90%
6.27%
6.17%
Return on average tangible equity1
9.86%
8.35%
7.50%
6.68%
6.59%
Net interest margin
3.98%
3.63%
3.45%
3.43%
3.13%
Net interest margin (FTE)2
4.09%
3.69%
3.53%
3.49%
3.20%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP3
51.80%
52.55%
52.91%
61.10%
64.33%
Common Stock Data
Market value at period end
28.62
23.41
18.17
20.19
23.25
Market range:
High
29.67
26.44
20.45
23.91
32.25
Low
21.43
18.12
17.40
17.51
19.09
Book value per common share at period end
31.24
30.75
30.26
29.85
29.39
Tangible book value per common share at period end4
29.52
29.00
28.48
28.04
27.56
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
15.73%
16.03%
16.41%
16.01%
15.32%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.56%
14.81%
15.20%
14.95%
14.36%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
12.45%
12.48%
12.27%
12.45%
12.91%
Period-end equity to assets
12.62%
13.03%
13.24%
12.69%
13.97%
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
11.92%
12.38%
12.56%
12.02%
13.21%
CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net charge-offs and (recoveries)
$1,100
$870
-$6
$6
$884
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.319%
0.256%
-0.001%
0.002%
0.297%
Total nonperforming assets
2,498
1,676
2,383
2,387
2,596
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
8,533
8,573
8,888
9,471
9,247
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$ 11,031
$ 10,249
$ 11,271
$ 11,858
$ 11,843
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.12%
1.18%
1.14%
0.99%
1.03%
Nonaccrual loans
781.77%
956.26%
639.82%
557.90%
474.65%
Nonperforming assets
642.19%
956.26%
639.82%
557.90%
474.65%
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.14%
0.12%
0.18%
0.18%
0.22%
Accruing TDRs
0.59%
0.63%
0.66%
0.71%
0.78%
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.77%
0.75%
0.84%
0.88%
0.99%
1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.
2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans
3The efficiency ratio in a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the net-interest income
and non-interest income.
4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which
excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
