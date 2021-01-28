PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  The Bank reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net income of $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, was primarily due to a $789 thousand increase in net-interest income and a $275 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $105 thousand decrease in non-interest income and a $316 thousand increase in non-interest expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to an increase in net-interest income of $3.2 million and a $376 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in the provision for loan losses, a $1.0 million increase in non-interest operating expenses and a $256 thousand increase in income tax expense.  For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020, the Bank recorded net income of $13.8 million, or $2.01 per diluted common share, compared to $10.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share for the same period in 2019. This increase over 2019's results was primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in net-interest income and a $1.4 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by $3.4 million increase in non-interest expenses, a $1.3 million increase in income tax expense and a $425 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses.

Highlights for the quarter-ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $3.2 million or 30.3% over the same period in 2019
  • The Bank decreased its cost of funds by 89 basis points in the fourth quarter 2020 from the fourth quarter 2019.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $376 thousand or 47.4% from the fourth quarter 2019.
  • The Bank efficiency ratio decreased to 52.6% for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 59.63% from the fourth quarter 2019.
  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.12% as of December 31, 2020 compared to 0.21% at December 31, 2019

President/CEO Edward Dietzler stated that, "The Bank had a very strong fourth quarter and year for 2020 while contending with the economic headwind, created by the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Bank continues to realize a decline in cost of funds paid on deposits translating into a 36.1% increase in annual net income year over year."

Chairman Richard Gillespie added, "We are extremely proud of Bank's management and our employees for the response to the challenges of COVID-19.  Even while maintaining our focus on serving our customers through the pandemic, the Bank has made substantial strides toward increased profitability. We are well positioned for 2021."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.60 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $147.9 million or 10.2% when compared to $1.45 billion at the end of 2019. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was due to an increase in net loans of approximately $175.9 million, primarily consisting of phase one Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans guaranteed by the U.S. government.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 increased by $129.4 million, or 10.5%, when compared to December 31, 2019, primarily due to loan proceeds maintained in non-interest demand accounts from customers who received PPP loans as well as growth from new branches added since year end 2019.  When comparing deposit products between the two periods, non-interest checking increased $74.0 million, interest bearing demand accounts increased $76.2 million, savings increased $24.2 million and money markets increased $10.4 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $55.4 million in certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at December 31, 2020 and 2019.  

Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2020 increased $12.9 million or 6.6% when compared to the end of 2019. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the twelve months of 2020 minus the cash dividend paid during the period, and an increase of $1.2 million in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.   The ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2020 was 13.0% compared to 13.5% at December 31, 2019, as the current period ratio was impacted by the 10.25% growth in assets.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were $1.7 million, a decrease of $766 thousand, or 31.4%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2019.  This decrease at December 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to $716 thousand in charge-offs, as well as $325 thousand in principal payments on non-performing loans, partially offset by two additional non-performing loans totaling $275 thousand.  Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $8.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $9.3 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $589 thousand or 6.3%. Two loans totaling $2.3 million had deferred their payments resulting from the COVID-19 loan deferral program and the remaining loans are performing to their agreed upon terms.

As part of the Bank's commitment to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank agreed to defer either the principal portion or both principal and interest payments for its customers who requested the deferral and were not delinquent prior to the government shut down.  The Bank is seeing a favorable trend as a majority of customers have returned to their regular payment schedule. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had remaining 14 loans that were modified totaling $45.0 million, down from the 240 loans totaling $263.5 million originally approved, for such deferment reported as of June 30, 2020. Under current accounting guidance, these loans are not required to be classified as TDR's.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net-interest income was $13.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest income of $367 thousand and a $422 thousand, or 15.6%, decrease in interest paid on liabilities, partially resulting from a 16 basis points reduction in the rate on interest bearing deposits.  The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.63%, increasing 18 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily associated with a reduction of 12 basis points in total interest cost of funds, and an increase of 7 basis points in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net interest income increased $3.2 million, which was primarily due to a reduction in interest expense of $2.5 million aided by an increase in interest income of $660 thousand caused by a $154.0 million increase in interest earning assets.  The reduction in interest expense was attributed to decline of 96 basis points in the rate paid on its interest-bearing liabilities resulting from the two Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") rate reductions in March of 2020 totaling 150 basis points and the three 25 basis points reductions during 2019. The cost of funds rate was 0.68%, including non-interest deposits, for the fourth quarter 2020.

For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020, net-interest income was $48.9 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 17.8%, over the same period in 2019.  This increase was due a $2.0 million increase in interest income and a $5.4 million decline in interest expense. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020, the average outstanding balance of earning assets increased by $145.3 million and average outstanding balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $63.0 million.  The total rate on liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 0.68% and 1.57%, respectively.  For the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.98% and 1.60%, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $1.7 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2020.  The comparable amounts were $1.9 million and $125 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The primary reason for the elevated provision in the fourth quarter was due to an increase in the Bank's general reserves.  The general reserves increase was due to increases in qualitative factors due to  growth within the Bank's loan portfolio mainly in the construction and development loans, continued uncertainties of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in the historical loss factor resulting from increased levels of prior period charge-offs.  As of December 31, 2020, the Bank did not apply any qualitative factors to the loans originated from PPP, based on the U.S government's guarantee and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act requirement to classify these loans at 0% in determining risk-based capital ratio.  The rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.18% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.35%) at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2019, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

At December 31, 2020, the Bank's concentration in the loan portfolio associated with the segments management believes could be effected by the pandemic: restaurants, hotels and retail, totaled $17.3 million, $49.4 million and $52.1 million, respectively.  

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $376 thousand to $1.2 million, or 47.4%, when compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposits and loan fees collected.   When compared to the three month periods ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $105 thousand, or 8.2%, primarily due an decrease of $77 thousand in loan fees and $31 thousand in gains recorded from investment securities available-for-sale.  For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 41.7%, primarily due to increases of $540 thousand from the gains recorded from the sale of investment securities available-for-sale, $431 thousand  in service charges collected and $391 thousand in loan fees.

Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $1.0 million, or 15.1%, when compared to the same period in 2019.  This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy.  When comparing December 31, 2020 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $316 thousand, or 4.2%, primarily due to increases in professional fees expense, Federal Deposit Insurance expense, occupancy and equipment expenses, data processing and communication expenses, and other operating expenses, partially offset by reductions in salaries and benefits expenses, advertising expense, and office expenses.  For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020, non-interest expense was $31.1 million, compared to $27.7 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy.

For the three month period ended December 31, 2020, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $1.1 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.7%, compared to an income tax expense of $988 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.8% for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, and compared to an income tax expense of $817 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.4% for the three month period ended December 31, 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the New Jersey Governor signed a law extending and retroactively increasing New Jersey's corporation business tax surtax by 1.0% to 2.5%. The effective tax rate for all three periods were impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings.

COVID-19

The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this press release. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity and future results of operations.  

The Bank continues to work closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including the PPP and payment relief through deferral and waived fees.  The Bank continues to endeavor to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances and is confident it will navigate successfully through these trying times. 

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007.  The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 20 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville.  There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area,  the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors," as modified in the Bank's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact George Rapp

609.454.0718

grapp@thebankofprinceton.com

The Bank of Princeton

Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































Dec 31, 2020

vs

Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020

vs

Dec 31, 2019







Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019







$ Change



% Change



























ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents



$           77,429



$            72,598







$                  4,831



6.7%



Securities available for sale taxable



25,112



55,951







(30,839)



-55.1%



Securities available for sale tax exempt



50,516



56,361







(5,845)



-10.4%



Securities held to maturity



215



222







(7)



-3.2%



Loans receivable, net of deferred fees



1,363,486



1,186,570







176,916



14.9%



Allowance for loan losses



(16,027)



(12,557)







(3,470)



27.6%



Other assets



102,107



95,749







6,358



6.6%



TOTAL ASSETS



$       1,602,838



$        1,454,894







$              147,944



10.2%



















































LIABILITIES























Non interest checking



$         215,381



$           141,338







$                74,043



52.4%



Interest checking



288,769



212,552







76,217



35.9%



Savings



178,932



154,756







24,176



15.6%



Money market



305,290



294,940







10,350



3.5%



Time deposits over $250,000 



67,924



121,122







(53,198)



-43.9%



Other time deposits



310,970



313,182







(2,212)



-0.7%



Total Deposits



1,367,266



1,237,890







129,376



10.5%



Borrowings



-



-







-



0.0%



Other liabilities



26,754



21,079







5,675



26.9%



    TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,394,020



1,258,969







135,051



10.7%



























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























 Common stock 



33,949



33,807







142



0.4%



 Paid-in capital 



79,708



79,215







493



0.6%



 Retained earnings 



93,370



82,273







11,097



13.5%



 Accumulated other comprehensive income 



1,791



630







1,161



184.3%



     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 



208,818



195,925







12,893



6.6%



























TOTAL LIABILITIES 























     AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$       1,602,838



$        1,454,894







$              147,944



10.2%



























Book value per common share



$            30.75



$              28.98







$                   1.77



6.1%



Tangible book value per common share1



$            29.00



$              27.11







$                   1.89



7.0%



























1Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explanation (see definition on the last page of this document).  

 

The Bank of Princeton









Loan/Deposit Tables









(unaudited)



















Loan receivable, net at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were comprised of the following:

























December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019





(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial real estate



$        812,043



$        853,876

Commercial and industrial



40,597



43,504

Construction



263,032



189,789

Residential first-lien mortgages



66,857



89,067

Home equity / consumer



9,929



13,753

PPP (SBA loans)



175,878



-

     Total loans



1,368,336



1,189,989

Deferred fees and costs



(4,850)



(3,419)

Allowance for loan losses



(16,027)



(12,557)

     Loans, net



$     1,347,459



$     1,174,013





















The components of deposits at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were as follows:















December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019





(Dollars in thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing checking



$        215,381



$        141,338

Demand, interest-bearing 



288,769



212,552

Savings



178,932



154,756

Money Markets



305,290



294,940

Time deposits



378,894



434,304

     Total Deposits



$     1,367,266



$     1,237,890

 

The Bank of Princeton















Consolidated Statements of Operations















(unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,













2020



2019



$ Change



% Change







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income





































Loans and fees

$ 15,379



$   14,263



$       1,116



7.8%



Available-for-Sale debt securities:



















Taxable

103



315



(212)



-67.3%





Tax-exempt

321



358



(37)



-10.3%



Held-to-Maturity debt securities

2



3



(1)



-33.3%



Other interest and dividend income

48



254



(206)



-81.1%

























Total Interest and Dividends

15,853



15,193



660



4.3%























Interest expense







































Deposits

2,287



4,762



(2,475)



-52.0%





Borrowings

-



19



(19)



-100.0%

























Total Interest Expense

2,287



4,781



(2,494)



-52.2%

























Net Interest Income

13,566



10,412



3,154



30.3%





















Provision for Loan Losses

1,650



125



1,525



1220.0%





















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

11,916



10,287



1,629



15.8%





















Non-Interest income





































Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net

17



27



0



0.0%



Income from bank-owned life insurance

281



299



(18)



-6.0%



Fees and service charges

428



323



105



32.5%



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

386



122



264



216.4%



Other 

58



23



35



152.2%

























Total Non-Interest Income

1,170



794



376



47.4%





















Non-Interest Expense





































Salaries and employee benefits

3,870



3,643



227



6.2%



Occupancy and equipment

1,499



1,219



280



23.0%



Professional fees

613



340



273



80.3%



Data processing and communications

788



658



130



19.8%



Federal deposit insurance

181



0



181



N/A



Advertising and promotion

59



98



(39)



-39.8%



Office expense

60



152



(92)



-60.5%



Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-



4



(4)



-100.0%



Other real estate owned expense

174



193



(19)



-9.8%



Core deposit intangible

666



568



98



17.3%



Other 



















Total Non-Interest Expense

7,910



6,875



1,035



15.1%





















Income before income tax expense

5,176



4,206



970



23.1%





















Income tax expense

1,073



817



256



31.3%





















Net Income

$  4,103



$    3,389



714



21.1%









































Net income per common share - basic

$    0.60



$      0.50



$        0.10



20.0%

Net income per common share - diluted

$    0.60



$      0.49



$        0.11



22.4%





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,784



6,757



27



0.4%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,878



6,922



(44)



-0.6%

 

The Bank of Princeton















Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)









(unaudited)





















Quarter Ending















Dec 31,



Sep 30,















2020



2020



$ Change



% Change







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income





































Loans and fees

$    15,379



$ 14,977



$        402



2.7%



Available-for-Sale debt securities:



















Taxable

103



135



(32)



-23.7%





Tax-exempt

321



339



(18)



-5.3%



Held-to-Maturity debt securities

2



3



(1)



-33.3%



Other interest and dividend income

48



32



16



50.0%

























Total Interest and Dividends

15,853



15,486



367



2.4%























Interest expense







































Deposits

2,287



2,709



(422)



-15.6%





Borrowings

-



-



0



0.0%

























Total Interest Expense

2,287



2,709



(422)



-15.6%

























Net Interest Income

13,566



12,777



789



6.2%





















Provision for Loan Losses

1,650



1,925



(275)



-14.3%





















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

11,916



10,852



1,064



9.8%





















Non-Interest income





































Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net

17



48



(31)



-64.6%



Income from bank-owned life insurance

281



284



(3)



-1.1%



Fees and service charges

428



424



4



0.9%



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

386



463



(77)



-16.6%



Other 

58



56



2



3.6%

























Total Non-Interest Income

1,170



1,275



(105)



-8.2%





















Non-Interest Expense





































Salaries and employee benefits

3,870



3,998



(128)



-3.2%



Occupancy and equipment

1,499



1,423



76



5.3%



Professional fees

613



512



101



19.7%



Data processing and communications

788



745



43



5.8%



Federal deposit insurance

181



112



69



61.6%



Advertising and promotion

59



82



(23)



-28.0%



Office expense

60



81



(21)



-25.9%



Core deposit intangible

174



173



1



0.6%



Other 

666



468



198



42.3%

























Total Non-Interest Expense

7,910



7,594



316



4.2%





















Income before income tax expense

5,176



4,533



643



14.2%





















Income tax expense

1,073



988



85



8.6%





















Net Income

$     4,103



$  3,545



$        558



15.7%





















Net income per common share - basic

$       0.60



$    0.52



$       0.08



15.4%

Net income per common share - diluted

$       0.60



$    0.52



$       0.08



15.4%





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,784



6,775



9



0.1%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,878



6,835



43



0.6%

 

The Bank of Princeton















Consolidated Statements of Operations















(unaudited)





































Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2020



2019



$ Change



% Change







(Dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income





































Loans and fees

$ 59,301



$  56,251



$       3,050



5.4%



Available-for-Sale debt securities:



















Taxable

719



1,126



(407)



-36.1%





Tax-exempt

1,378



1,337



41



3.1%



Held-to-Maturity debt securities

11



12



(1)



-8.3%



Other interest and dividend income

267



991



(724)



-73.1%

























Total Interest and Dividends

61,676



59,717



1,959



3.3%























Interest expense







































Deposits

12,817



17,784



(4,967)



-27.9%





Borrowings

9



482



(473)



-98.1%

























Total Interest Expense

12,826



18,266



(5,440)



-29.8%

























Net Interest Income

48,850



41,451



7,399



17.8%





















Provision for Loan Losses

5,225



4,800



425



8.9%





















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

43,625



36,651



6,974



19.0%





















Non-Interest income





































Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net

571



31



540



1741.9%



Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,152



1,230



(78)



-6.3%



Fees and service charges

1,493



1,062



431



40.6%



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

1,370



979



391



39.9%



Other 

220



90



130



144.4%

























Total Non-Interest Income

4,806



3,392



1,414



41.7%





















Non-Interest Expense





































Salaries and employee benefits

16,451



15,274



1,177



7.7%



Occupancy and equipment

5,412



4,260



1,152



27.0%



Professional fees

2,102



1,772



330



18.6%



Data processing and communications

3,085



2,407



678



28.2%



Federal deposit insurance

497



81



416



513.6%



Advertising and promotion

301



386



(85)



-22.0%



Office expense

276



433



(157)



-36.3%



Other real estate owned expense

-



10



(10)



-100.0%



Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-



7



(7)



-100.0%



Acquisition Expense

-



627



(627)



-100.0%



Core deposit intangible

727



482



245



50.8%



Other 

2,290



2,000



290



14.5%

























Total Non-Interest Expense

31,141



27,739



3,402



12.3%





















Income before income tax expense

17,290



12,304



4,986



40.5%





















Income tax expense

3,484



2,162



1,322



61.1%





















Net Income

$ 13,806



$  10,142



$       3,664



36.1%





















Net income per common share - basic

$    2.04



$     1.51



$        0.53



35.1%

Net income per common share - diluted

$    2.01



$     1.47



$        0.54



36.7%





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,774



6,730



44



0.7%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,873



6,896



(23)



-0.3%

 

The Bank of Princeton























Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition





















(unaudited)

















































For the Three Months Ended











Dec 31,











2020



2019











Average 



Yield/



Average 



Yield/











balance



rate 



balance



rate 



$ Change



% Change

Earning assets























  Loans 

$    1,351,400



4.53%



$    1,159,919



4.88%



$      191,481



-0.35%

























Securities















































  Taxable AFS 

26,145



1.57%



54,811



2.30%



(28,666)



-0.73%

  Tax exempt AFS

51,707



2.48%



55,388



2.59%



(3,681)



-0.11%

  Held-to-maturity

216



5.26%



223



5.26%



(7)



0.00%

























Securities

78,068



2.19%



110,422



2.45%



(32,354)



-0.26%

























Other interest earning assets























  Interest-bearing bank accounts

54,560



0.23%



59,753



1.54%



(5,193)



-1.31%

  Equities

1,377



4.74%



1,416



5.90%



(39)



-1.16%

























Other interest earning assets

55,937



0.34%



61,169



1.64%



(5,232)



-1.30%

























Total interest-earning assets

1,485,405



4.25%



1,331,510



4.53%



153,895



-0.28%

























Total non earning assets

92,007







95,094





































Total Assets

$    1,577,412







$    1,426,604





























































Interest-bearing liabilities























Checking

$      242,076



0.31%



$      216,489



1.03%



$        25,587



-0.72%

Savings

177,822



0.29%



154,934



1.28%



22,888



-0.99%

Money Market

303,158



0.35%



265,015



1.67%



38,143



-1.32%

Certificate of Deposit

391,985



1.73%



425,626



2.41%



(33,641)



-0.68%

























    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,115,041



0.82%



1,062,064



1.78%



52,977



-0.96%

























Non interest bearing deposits

228,410







144,538





































    Total  deposits

1,343,451



0.68%



1,206,602



1.57%



136,849



-0.89%

























Borrowings

261



0.38%



3,795



2.01%



(3,534)



-1.63%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 























       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,115,302



0.82%



1,065,859



1.78%



49,443



-0.96%

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

228,410







144,538













Total Cost of Funds

1,343,712



0.68%



1,210,397



1.57%



133,315



-0.89%

























Accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,156







21,861













Stockholders' equity

207,544







194,346













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,577,412







$    1,426,604





























































Net interest spread





3.43%







2.75%









Net interest margin





3.63%







3.10%

































Net interest margin (FTE)*





3.69%







3.21%

































  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt





















       securities and loans























 

The Bank of Princeton

























Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition























(unaudited)





















































For the Quarter Ended



























Dec 2020



Sep 2020













Average 



Yield/



Average 



Yield/













balance



rate 



balance



rate 



$ Change



% Change



Earning assets

























  Loans 

$    1,351,400



4.53%



$       1,334,993



4.46%



$       16,407



0.07%





























Securities



















































  Taxable AFS 

26,145



1.57%



37,381



1.45%



(11,236)



0.12%



  Tax exempt AFS

51,707



2.48%



54,574



2.48%



(2,867)



0.00%



  Held-to-maturity

216



5.26%



218



5.26%



(2)



0.00%





























Securities

78,068



2.19%



92,173



2.07%



(14,105)



0.12%





























Other interest earning assets

























  Interest-bearing bank accounts

54,560



0.23%



45,412



0.12%



9,148



0.11%



  Equities

1,377



4.74%



1,369



5.23%



8



-0.49%





























Other interest earning assets

55,937



0.34%



46,781



0.27%



9,156



0.07%





























Total interest-earning assets

1,485,405



4.25%



1,473,947



4.18%



11,458



0.07%





























Total non earning assets

92,007







99,680









































Total Assets

$    1,577,412







$       1,573,627



































































Interest-bearing liabilities

























Checking

$      242,076



0.31%



$         220,146



0.48%



$       21,930



-0.17%



Savings

177,822



0.29%



178,271



0.37%



(449)



-0.08%



Money Market

303,158



0.35%



284,263



0.47%



18,895



-0.12%



Certificate of Deposit

391,985



1.73%



421,490



1.84%



(29,505)



-0.11%





























    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,115,041



0.82%



1,104,170



0.98%



10,871



-0.16%





























Non interest bearing deposits

228,410







238,935









































    Total  deposits

1,343,451



0.68%



1,343,105



0.80%



346



-0.12%





























Borrowings

261



0.38%



87



0.35%



174



0.03%





























    Total interest-bearing liabilities 

1,115,302



0.82%



1,104,257



0.98%



11,045



-0.16%



       (excluding non interest deposits)

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

228,410







238,935















Total Cost of Funds

1,343,712



0.68%



1,343,192



0.80%



520



-0.12%





























Accrued expenses and other liabilities

26,156







25,990















Stockholders' equity

207,544







204,445















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,577,412







$       1,573,627



































































Net interest spread





3.43%







3.20%











Net interest margin





3.63%







3.45%





































Net interest margin (FTE)*





3.69%







3.53%





































  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt























    securities and loans

























 

The Bank of Princeton

























Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition























(unaudited)





















































For the Twelve Months Ended













Dec 31,













2020



2019













Average 



Yield/



Average 



Yield/













balance



rate 



balance



rate 



$ Change



% Change



Earning assets

























  Loans 

$    1,291,534



4.59%



$    1,124,865



5.00%



$        166,669



-0.41%





























Securities



















































  Taxable AFS 

38,696



1.86%



47,435



2.37%



(8,739)



-0.51%



  Tax exempt AFS

54,787



2.52%



50,218



2.66%



4,569



-0.14%



  Held-to-maturity

219



5.26%



225



5.20%



(6)



0.06%





























Securities

93,702



2.25%



97,878



2.53%



(4,176)



-0.28%





























Other interest earning assets

























  Interest-bearing bank accounts

43,658



0.45%



41,665



2.08%



1,993



-1.63%



  Equities

1,394



5.06%



2,028



6.16%



(634)



-1.10%





























Other interest earning assets

45,052



0.59%



43,693



2.27%



1,359



-1.68%





























Total interest-earning assets

1,430,288



4.31%



1,266,436



4.72%



163,852



-0.41%





























Total non earning assets

100,552







84,636









































Total Assets

$    1,530,840







$    1,351,072



































































Interest-bearing liabilities

























Checking

$      224,678



0.63%



$      205,828



1.15%



$         18,850



-0.52%



Savings

171,119



0.58%



132,027



1.30%



39,092



-0.72%



Money Market

281,421



0.71%



254,151



1.67%



27,270



-0.96%



Certificate of Deposit

410,483



2.05%



406,908



2.32%



3,575



-0.27%





























    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,087,701



1.18%



998,914



1.78%



88,787



-0.60%





























Non interest bearing deposits

214







123,821









































    Total  deposits

1,087,915



0.98%



1,122,735



1.58%



(34,820)



-0.60%





























Borrowings

1,345



0.67%



18,326



2.63%



(16,981)



-1.96%



    Total interest-bearing liabilities 

























       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,089,046



1.18%



1,017,240



1.80%



71,806



-0.62%





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

214,208







123,821















Total Cost of Funds

1,303,254



0.98%



1,141,061



1.60%



162,193



-0.62%





























Accrued expenses and other liabilities

25,031







19,900















Stockholders' equity

202,555







190,111















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,530,840







$    1,351,072









































Net interest spread





3.13%







2.92%











Net interest margin





3.42%







3.27%





































Net interest margin (FTE)*





3.49%







3.39%





































  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt























       securities and loans

























 

The Bank of Princeton



















Quarterly Financial Highlights



















(unaudited)









































2020



2020



2020



2020



2019



Dec



Sep



Jun



Mar



Dec





















     Return on average assets 

1.03%



0.90%



0.82%



0.84%



0.94%

     Return on average equity 

7.86%



6.90%



6.27%



6.17%



6.92%

     Return on average tangible equity *

8.35%



7.50%



6.68%



6.59%



7.40%

     Net interest margin

3.63%



3.45%



3.43%



3.13%



3.10%

     Net interest margin (FTE)**

3.69%



3.53%



3.49%



3.20%



3.21%

     Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP ***

52.55%



52.91%



61.10%



64.33%



59.63%





















Common Stock Data



















     Market value at period end

23.41



18.17



20.19



23.25



31.49

     Market range:



















        High

26.44



20.45



23.91



32.25



32.12

        Low

18.12



17.40



17.51



19.09



27.34

     Book value per common share at period end

30.75



30.26



29.85



29.39



28.98

     Tangible book value per common share at period end ****

29.00



28.48



28.04



27.56



27.11





















CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

16.03%



16.41%



16.01%



15.32%



15.11%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.81%



15.20%



14.95%



14.36%



14.13%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

12.48%



12.27%



12.45%



12.91%



12.89%

     Period-end equity to assets

13.03%



13.24%



12.69%



13.97%



13.47%

     Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 

12.38%



12.56%



12.02%



13.21%



12.71%





















CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END



















(Dollars in Thousands)



















     Net charge-offs and  (recoveries)

$870



($6)



$6



$884



$112

     Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.256%



-0.001%



0.002%



0.297%



0.038%





















     Total nonperforming assets 

1,676



2,383



2,387



2,596



2,442

     Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

8,573



8,888



9,471



9,247



9,293

     Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 

$   10,249



$   11,271



$   11,858



$   11,843



$   11,735





















     Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















     Period-end loans      

1.18%



1.14%



0.99%



1.03%



1.06%

     Nonaccrual loans 

956.26%



639.82%



557.90%



474.65%



514.21%

     Nonperforming assets 

956.26%



639.82%



557.90%



474.65%



514.21%





















    As a percent of total loans:



















    Nonaccrual loans 

0.12%



0.18%



0.18%



0.22%



0.21%

    Accruing TDRs 

0.63%



0.66%



0.71%



0.78%



0.78%

    Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 

0.75%



0.84%



0.88%



0.99%



0.99%









































* Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.







**Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans



















***The efficiency ratio in a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the net-interest income 





       and non-interest income. 



















**** Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which 







               excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible. 



















 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bank-of-princeton-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301217685.html

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.