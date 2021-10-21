PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Bank reported net income of $5.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, was primarily due to a $376 thousand increase in net-interest income, a $300 thousand increase in non-interest income, and a $133 thousand reduction in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $200 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses and a $206 thousand increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended September 30, 2020, was primarily due to an increase in net-interest income of $3.3 million and a $42 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $955 thousand increase in non-interest expense and a $765 thousand increase in income tax expenses.
For the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, the Bank recorded net income of $16.3 million, or $2.38 per diluted common share, compared to $9.7 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an $11.3 million increase in net-interest income and a $250 thousand reduction in the Bank's provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in income taxes of $2.3 million, a $2.3 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $437 thousand decrease in non-interest income.
Highlights for the quarter-ended September 30, 2021 are as follows:
- The Bank continued its stock buyback program during the third quarter by purchasing an additional 73,259 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $29.63.
- Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.3 million or 26.1% over the same period in 2020.
- The Bank decreased its cost of funds on deposits by 37 basis points in the third quarter of 2021 from the same period in 2020.
- The Bank's efficiency ratio decreased to 48.2% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 52.9-% for the third quarter of 2020.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.16% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2020 and compared to 0.18% at September 30, 2020.
President/CEO Edward Dietzler stated that, "The Bank this year has produced continuous increases in earnings with a 7.3% improvement over the second quarter 2021 and 67.1% when compared to the third quarter in 2020."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.67 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $66.4 million, or 4.1% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2020. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $66.8 million, and a $17.2 million increase in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by a decrease of $21.2 million in net loans, primarily consisting of a decrease of $29.6 million in commercial real estate loans and a $19.3 million decrease in residential loans and home equity/consumer loans and, partially offset by an increase of $90.2 million in construction loans during the nine month period covered. In addition, Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans declined $49.2 million at September 30, 2021 due to loan payoffs and the federal government's termination of the program.
Total deposits at September 30, 2021 increased by $63.6 million, or 4.7%, when compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to loan proceeds maintained in non-interest demand accounts from customers who received PPP loans, and stimulus payments to individuals under the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as growth from new branches added during the third quarter of 2020. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, non-interest checking increased $59.4 million, savings increased $44.3 million and money markets increased $55.8 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts of $39.2 million, primarily consisting of municipal deposits, and a decrease of $56.6 million in certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2021 increased $6.4 million or 3.1% when compared to the end of 2020. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the nine months of 2021 minus the $6.6 million of common stock repurchased and the cash dividend paid during the period, and minus the $638 thousand decrease in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio related to an increase in the treasury interest rate curve. In addition, the Bank commenced its stock buyback program during the third quarter and repurchased 227,191 shares of common stock at a total cost of $6.6 million and a weighted average cost of $29.13 per share. The ratio of equity to total assets at September 30, 2021 and at December 31, 2020, was $12.9% and 13.0%, respectively.
Asset Quality
At September 30, 2021, non-performing assets were $2.5 million, an increase of $835 thousand, or 49.8%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2020. This increase at September 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the addition of three loans totaling $1.5 million being classified as non-performing, partially offset by $815 thousand in principal charge-offs, and the remaining $251 thousand from principal payments. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $7.3 million at September 30, 2021 and $8.6 million at December 31, 2020. Three TDR loans totaling $6.2 million are performing to their agreed upon terms and the remaining two loans have remained in non-accrual status as of September 30, 2021.
As part of the Bank's commitment to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank agreed to defer either the principal portion or both principal and interest payments for its customers who requested the deferral and were not delinquent prior to the government shut down. The Bank has seen a favorable trend as a vast majority of customers have returned to their regular payment schedule. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had remaining 1 loan that was modified totaling $9.0 million, and at December 31, 2020, the Bank had remaining 14 loans (consisting of nine borrowers) that were modified totaling $45.0 million, down from the 240 loans totaling $263.5 million originally approved for such deferment reported as of June 30, 2020. Under current accounting guidance, these loans are not required to be classified as TDRs.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net-interest income was $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 and to $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest income of $234 thousand and a $142 thousand, or 8.4%, decrease in interest paid on liabilities, partially resulting from an 7 basis points reduction in the rate on interest bearing deposits. Interest income for the third quarter of 2021 included an increase of approximately $1.4 million in accelerated accretion attributable to deferred fees received from the first phase of PPP loans, due to the U.S. government forgiving the debt and paying off the loans. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.08%, increasing 2 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily associated with a reduction of 5 basis points in total interest cost of funds, reduced by an increase in the average outstanding balance of earning assets of $13.4 million, and a 3 basis points reduction in the yield on the earning assets. When comparing the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net interest income increased $3.3 million, which was primarily due an increase in interest income of $2.2 million caused by a $93.0 million increase in interest earning assets aided by a reduction in interest expense of $1.2 million. The reduction in interest expense was attributable to a decline of 45 basis points in the rate paid on its interest-bearing liabilities. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, net interest income was $46.6 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 32.1%, over the same period in 2020. This increase was due a $6.0 million increase in interest earned on earning assets and a $5.3 million decline in interest expense. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, the average outstanding balance of earning assets increased by $129.7 million and average outstanding interest-bearing liabilities increased $55.0 million. The total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 0.43% and 0.80%, respectively. For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities was 0.50% and 1.09%, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $1.2 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2021. The comparable amounts were $1.0 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The primary reasons for the provision for credit losses for the third and second quarters of 2021 were charge-offs in the amounts of $821 thousand and $1.0 million, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the third quarter of 2020 was due to an increase in the Bank's general reserves. The general reserve increase was attributable to the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in the historical loss factors resulting from increased levels of prior period charge-offs. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank did not apply any qualitative factors to the loans originated from PPP, based on the U.S government's guarantee and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act requirement to classify these loans at 0% in determining risk-based capital ratio. The coverage rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.22% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.34%) at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.18% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.35%) at December 31, 2020, which reflects managements assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.
At September 30, 2021, the Bank's concentration in the loan portfolio associated with the segments management believes could be affected by the pandemic: restaurants and hotels totaled $31.3 million and $46.9 million, respectively.
Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased $42 thousand, or 3.3%, to $1.3 million when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to a $29 thousand increase on service fees collected and a $173 thousand increase in loan fees earned. Total non-interest income when comparing third quarter of 2021 to second quarter of 2021 increased $300 thousand, primarily due to $398 thousand increase in loans fees and $17 thousand increase in deposit fees earned. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, non-interest income decreased $437 thousand, or 12.0%, from the same nine month period in 2020, primarily due to a $554 thousand gain on the sale of investment securities available-for sale recorded in the 2020 period.
Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $955 thousand, or 12.6%, when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy. When comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense decreased $133 thousand, or 1.5%, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits expense, professional fees, occupancy and equipment expenses, federal deposit insurance expense, and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in OREO expenses. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, non-interest expense was $25.5 million, compared to $23.2 million for the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating costs associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy.
For the three month period ended September 30, 2021, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $1.8 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.8%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.5 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9% for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, and compared to an income tax expense of $988 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.8% for the three month period ended September 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the New Jersey Governor signed a law extending and retroactively increasing New Jersey's corporation business tax surtax by 1.0% to 2.5%. The effective tax rate for the third and second quarters 2021 were impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings. For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the income tax expense was $4.7 million (effective tax rate of 22.3%) and $2.4 million (effective tax rate of 19.9%), respectively.
COVID-19
The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this press release. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity, and future results of operations.
The Bank continues to work closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including possible payment relief through deferral and waived fees. The Bank continues to endeavor to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances.
About The Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").
Forward-Looking Statements
The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2020
$
%
$
%
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 144,184
$ 77,429
$ 45,320
$ 66,755
86.21
%
$ 98,864
218.15
%
Securities available for sale taxable
46,522
25,112
27,552
21,410
85.26
18,970
68.85
Securities available for sale tax exempt
46,345
50,516
52,530
(4,171)
(8.26)
(6,185)
(11.77)
Securities held to maturity
210
215
217
(5)
(2.33)
(7)
(3.23)
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
1,342,670
1,363,486
1,337,224
(20,816)
(1.53)
5,446
0.41
Allowance for loan losses
(16,421)
(16,027)
(15,247)
(394)
2.46
(1,174)
7.70
Goodwill
8,853
8,853
8,853
-
-
-
-
Core deposit intangible
2,547
3,036
3,209
(489)
(16.11)
(662)
(20.63)
Other assets
94,284
90,218
90,092
4,066
4.51
4,192
4.65
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,669,194
$ 1,602,838
$ 1,549,750
$ 66,356
4.14
%
$ 119,444
7.71
%
LIABILITIES
Non interest checking
$ 274,766
$ 215,381
$ 220,324
$ 59,385
27.57
%
$ 54,442
24.71
%
Interest checking
249,563
288,769
206,115
(39,206)
(13.58)
43,448
21.08
Savings
223,188
178,932
177,895
44,256
24.73
45,293
25.46
Money market
361,052
305,290
298,466
55,762
18.27
62,586
20.97
Time deposits over $250,000
39,270
67,924
74,638
(28,654)
(42.19)
(35,368)
(47.39)
Other time deposits
283,055
310,970
333,838
(27,915)
(8.98)
(50,783)
(15.21)
Total Deposits
1,430,894
1,367,266
1,311,276
63,628
4.65
119,618
9.12
Borrowings
-
-
8,000
-
(8,000)
(8,000)
N/A
Other liabilities
23,116
26,754
25,324
(3,638)
(13.60)
(2,208)
(8.72)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,454,010
1,394,020
1,344,600
59,990
4.30
109,410
8.14
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
34,082
33,949
33,895
133
0.39
187
0.55
Paid-in capital
80,112
79,708
79,547
404
0.51
565
0.71
Treasury Stock
(6,618)
-
-
(6,618)
N/A
(6,618)
N/A
Retained earnings
106,455
93,370
89,945
13,085
14.01
16,510
18.36
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,153
1,791
1,763
(638)
(35.62)
(610)
(34.60)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
215,184
208,818
205,150
6,366
3.05
10,034
4.89
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,669,194
$ 1,602,838
$ 1,549,750
$ 66,356
4.14
%
$ 119,444
7.71
%
Book value per common share
$ 32.66
$ 30.75
$ 30.26
$ 1.91
6.21
%
$ 2.40
7.94
%
Tangible book value per common share1
$ 30.93
$ 29.00
$ 28.48
$ 1.93
6.65
%
$ 2.45
8.61
%
1Tangible book value per common share in a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
The Bank of Princeton
Loan/Deposit Tables
(unaudited)
Loan receivable, net at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were comprised of the following:
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$ 782,432
$ 812,043
Commercial and industrial
28,944
40,597
Construction
353,187
263,032
Residential first-lien mortgages
49,989
66,857
Home equity / consumer
7,523
9,929
PPP (SBA loans) Phase I
24,152
175,878
PPP (SBA loans) Phase II
102,504
-
Total loans
1,348,731
1,368,336
Deferred fees and costs, net
(6,061)
(4,850)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,421)
(16,027)
Loans, net
$ 1,326,249
$ 1,347,459
The components of deposits at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows:
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Demand, non-interest-bearing checking
$ 274,766
$ 215,381
Demand, interest-bearing
249,563
288,769
Savings
223,188
178,932
Money Markets
361,052
305,290
Time deposits
322,325
378,894
Total Deposits
$ 1,430,894
$ 1,367,266
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 17,181
$ 14,977
$ 2,204
14.7%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
133
135
(2)
-1.5%
Tax-exempt
287
339
(52)
-15.3%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
2
3
(1)
-33.3%
Other interest and dividend income
53
32
21
65.6%
Total Interest and Dividends
17,656
15,486
2,170
14.0%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,545
2,709
(1,164)
-43.0%
Borrowings
-
-
-
N/A
Total Interest Expense
1,545
2,709
(1,164)
-43.0%
Net Interest Income
16,111
12,777
3,334
26.1%
Provision for Loan Losses
1,200
1,925
(725)
-37.7%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
14,911
10,852
4,059
37.4%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
-
48
(48)
-100.0%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
276
283
(7)
-2.5%
Fees and service charges
453
424
29
6.8%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
636
463
173
37.4%
Other
(47)
58
(105)
-181.0%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,318
1,276
42
3.3%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,342
3,998
344
8.6%
Occupancy and equipment
1,492
1,423
69
4.8%
Professional fees
580
512
68
13.3%
Data processing and communications
904
745
159
21.3%
Federal deposit insurance
220
112
108
96.4%
Advertising and promotion
59
82
(23)
-28.0%
Office expense
56
81
(25)
-30.9%
Other real estate owned expense
80
-
80
N/A
Core deposit intangible
155
173
(18)
-10.4%
Other
661
468
193
41.2%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,549
7,594
955
12.6%
Income before income tax expense
7,680
4,534
3,146
69.4%
Income tax expense
1,753
988
765
77.4%
Net Income
$ 5,927
$ 3,546
$ 2,381
67.1%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.89
$ 0.52
$ 0.37
71.2%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.88
$ 0.52
$ 0.36
69.2%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,613
6,836
(223)
-3.3%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,767
6,896
(129)
-1.9%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2021
2021
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 17,181
$ 16,978
$ 203
1.2%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
133
112
21
18.8%
Tax-exempt
287
289
(2)
-0.7%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
2
2
0
0.0%
Other interest and dividend income
53
41
12
29.3%
Total Interest and Dividends
17,656
17,422
234
1.3%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,545
1,686
(141)
-8.4%
Borrowings
-
1
(1)
0.0%
Total Interest Expense
1,545
1,687
(142)
-8.4%
Net Interest Income
16,111
15,735
376
2.4%
Provision for Loan Losses
1,200
1,000
200
20.0%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
14,911
14,735
176
1.2%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
-
-
-
0.0%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
276
277
(1)
-0.4%
Fees and service charges
453
436
17
3.9%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
636
238
398
167.2%
Other
(47)
67
(114)
-170.1%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,318
1,018
300
29.5%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,342
4,364
(22)
-0.5%
Occupancy and equipment
1,492
1,522
(30)
-2.0%
Professional fees
580
678
(98)
-14.5%
Data processing and communications
904
889
15
1.7%
Federal deposit insurance
220
238
(18)
-7.6%
Advertising and promotion
59
63
(4)
-6.3%
Office expense
56
44
12
27.3%
Other real estate owned expense
80
1
79
7900.0%
Core deposit intangible
155
160
(5)
-3.1%
Other
661
723
(62)
-8.6%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,549
8,682
(133)
-1.5%
Income before income tax expense
7,680
7,071
609
8.6%
Income tax expense
1,753
1,547
206
13.3%
Net Income
$ 5,927
$ 5,524
$ 403
7.3%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.89
$ 0.82
$ 0.07
8.5%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.88
$ 0.80
$ 0.08
10.0%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,613
6,725
(112)
-1.7%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,767
6,872
(105)
-1.5%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended Sep 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except for per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 50,487
$ 43,922
$ 6,565
14.9%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
353
616
(263)
-42.7%
Tax-exempt
877
1,057
(180)
-17.0%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
8
9
(1)
-11.1%
Other interest and dividend income
139
219
(80)
-36.5%
Total Interest and Dividends
51,864
45,823
6,041
13.2%
Interest expense
Deposits
5,261
10,530
(5,269)
-50.0%
Borrowings
2
9
(7)
-77.8%
Total Interest Expense
5,263
10,539
(5,276)
-50.1%
Net Interest Income
46,601
35,284
11,317
32.1%
Provision for Loan Losses
3,325
3,575
(250)
-7.0%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
43,276
31,709
11,567
36.5%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
7
554
(547)
-98.7%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
826
871
(45)
-5.2%
Fees and service charges
1,291
1,065
226
21.2%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
1,000
984
16
1.6%
Other
75
162
(87)
-53.7%
Total Non-Interest Income
3,199
3,636
(437)
-12.0%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
12,816
12,581
235
1.9%
Occupancy and equipment
4,534
3,913
621
15.9%
Professional fees
1,920
1,489
431
28.9%
Data processing and communications
2,664
2,297
367
16.0%
Federal deposit insurance
586
316
270
85.4%
Advertising and promotion
172
242
(70)
-28.9%
Office expense
153
216
(63)
-29.2%
Other real estate owned expense
90
-
90
N/A
Core deposit intangible
489
553
(64)
-11.6%
Other
2,066
1,624
442
27.2%
Total Non-Interest Expense
25,490
23,231
2,259
9.7%
Income before income tax expense
20,985
12,114
8,871
73.2%
Income tax expense
4,682
2,411
2,271
94.2%
Net Income
$ 16,303
$ 9,703
$ 6,600
68.0%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 2.43
$ 1.43
$ 1.00
69.9%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 2.38
$ 1.41
$ 0.97
68.8%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,710
6,771
(61)
-0.9%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,854
6,865
(11)
-0.2%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,367,980
4.98%
$ 1,334,993
4.46%
$ 32,987
0.52%
Securities
Taxable AFS
33,953
1.51%
37,381
1.45%
(3,428)
0.06%
Tax exempt AFS
46,510
2.47%
54,574
2.48%
(8,064)
-0.01%
Held-to-maturity
211
5.27%
218
5.50%
(7)
-0.23%
Securities
80,674
2.09%
92,173
2.07%
(11,499)
0.02%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
116,910
0.13%
45,412
0.12%
71,498
0.01%
Equities
1,338
3.93%
1,369
5.23%
(31)
-1.30%
Other interest earning assets
118,248
0.18%
46,781
0.27%
71,467
-0.09%
Total interest-earning assets
1,566,902
4.47%
1,473,947
4.18%
92,955
0.29%
Total non earning assets
95,130
99,680
Total Assets
$ 1,662,032
$ 1,573,627
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 260,813
0.26%
$ 220,146
0.48%
$ 40,667
-0.22%
Savings
214,406
0.24%
178,271
0.37%
36,135
-0.13%
Money Market
346,330
0.28%
284,263
0.47%
62,067
-0.19%
Certificate of Deposit
329,117
1.21%
421,490
1.84%
(92,373)
-0.63%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,150,666
0.53%
1,104,170
0.98%
46,496
-0.45%
Non interest bearing deposits
272,097
238,935
Total deposits
1,422,763
0.48%
1,343,105
0.80%
79,658
-0.32%
Borrowings
-
0.00%
87
0.00%
(87)
0.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,150,666
0.53%
1,104,257
0.98%
46,409
-0.45%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
272,097
238,935
Total Cost of Funds
1,422,763
0.43%
1,343,192
0.80%
79,571
-0.37%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,480
25,990
Stockholders' equity
214,789
204,445
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,662,032
$ 1,573,627
Net interest spread
3.94%
3.20%
Net interest margin
4.08%
3.45%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.14%
3.53%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
Sept 2021
Jun 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,367,980
4.98%
$ 1,434,187
4.75%
$ (66,207)
0.23%
Securities
Taxable AFS
33,953
1.51%
24,890
1.80%
9,063
-0.29%
Tax exempt AFS
46,510
2.47%
46,586
2.48%
(76)
-0.01%
Held-to-maturity
211
5.27%
213
5.27%
(2)
0.00%
Securities
80,674
2.07%
71,689
2.25%
8,985
-0.18%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
116,910
0.13%
46,234
0.22%
70,676
-0.09%
Equities
1,338
3.93%
1,402
4.37%
(64)
-0.44%
Other interest earning assets
118,248
0.18%
47,636
0.35%
70,612
-0.17%
Total interest-earning assets
1,566,902
4.47%
1,553,512
4.50%
13,390
-0.03%
Total non earning assets
95,130
94,629
Total Assets
$ 1,662,032
$ 1,648,141
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 260,813
0.26%
$ 255,644
0.26%
$ 5,169
0.00%
Savings
214,406
0.24%
199,920
0.25%
14,486
-0.01%
Money Market
346,330
0.28%
332,467
0.31%
13,863
-0.03%
Certificate of Deposit
329,117
1.21%
336,205
1.36%
(7,088)
-0.15%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,150,666
0.53%
1,124,236
0.60%
26,430
-0.07%
Non interest bearing deposits
272,097
283,567
Total deposits
1,422,763
0.48%
1,407,803
0.48%
14,960
0.00%
Borrowings
-
0.00%
610
0.32%
(610)
-0.32%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,150,666
0.53%
1,124,846
0.60%
25,820
-0.07%
(excluding non interest deposits)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
272,097
283,567
Total Cost of Funds
1,422,763
0.43%
1,408,413
0.48%
14,350
-0.05%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,480
26,472
Stockholders' equity
214,789
213,256
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,662,032
$ 1,648,141
Net interest spread
3.94%
3.90%
Net interest margin
4.08%
4.06%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.14%
4.12%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,393,122
4.85%
$ 1,271,433
4.61%
$ 121,689
0.24%
Securities
Taxable AFS
28,306
1.66%
42,910
1.91%
(14,604)
-0.25%
Tax exempt AFS
47,204
2.48%
55,822
2.53%
(8,618)
-0.05%
Held-to-maturity
213
5.27%
220
5.26%
(7)
0.01%
Securities
75,723
2.18%
98,952
2.27%
(23,229)
-0.09%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
71,289
0.19%
39,997
0.55%
31,292
-0.36%
Equities
1,376
4.29%
1,400
5.17%
(24)
-0.88%
Other interest earning assets
72,665
0.26%
41,397
0.69%
31,268
-0.43%
Total interest-earning assets
1,541,510
4.50%
1,411,782
4.31%
129,728
0.19%
Total non earning assets
100,970
103,421
Total Assets
$ 1,642,480
$ 1,515,203
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 259,932
0.28%
$ 218,836
0.75%
$ 41,096
-0.47%
Savings
199,789
0.26%
168,869
0.68%
30,920
-0.42%
Money Market
330,605
0.31%
274,122
0.84%
56,483
-0.53%
Certificate of Deposit
344,526
1.39%
416,694
2.15%
(72,168)
-0.76%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,134,852
0.62%
1,078,521
1.31%
56,331
-0.69%
Non interest bearing deposits
268,194
209,439
Total deposits
1,403,046
0.50%
1,287,960
1.09%
115,086
-0.59%
Borrowings
361
0.32%
1,709
0.68%
(1,348)
-0.36%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,135,213
0.62%
1,080,230
1.30%
54,983
-0.68%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
268,194
209,439
Total Cost of Funds
1,403,407
0.50%
1,289,669
1.09%
113,738
-0.59%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
25,947
24,654
Stockholders' equity
213,126
200,880
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,642,480
$ 1,515,203
Net interest spread
3.88%
3.01%
Net interest margin
4.04%
3.34%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.10%
3.42%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except common stock data)
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Return on average assets
1.41%
1.34%
1.21%
1.03%
0.90%
Return on average equity
10.95%
10.36%
9.31%
7.86%
6.90%
Return on average tangible equity1
11.56%
10.95%
9.86%
8.35%
7.50%
Net interest margin
4.08%
4.06%
3.98%
3.63%
3.45%
Net interest margin (FTE)2
4.14%
4.12%
4.09%
3.69%
3.53%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP3
48.16%
50.87%
51.79%
52.55%
52.91%
Common Stock Data
Market value at period end
$ 29.87
$ 28.67
$ 28.62
$ 23.41
$ 18.17
Market range:
High
$ 30.67
$ 31.31
$ 29.67
$ 26.44
$ 20.45
Low
$ 28.18
$ 25.58
$ 21.43
$ 18.12
$ 17.40
Book value per common share at period end
$ 32.66
$ 31.96
$ 31.24
$ 30.75
$ 30.26
Tangible book value per common share at period end4
$ 30.93
$ 30.22
$ 29.52
$ 29.00
$ 28.48
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
6,588
6,659
6,804
6,761
6,779
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
15.60%
15.33%
15.73%
16.03%
16.41%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.43%
14.19%
14.56%
14.81%
15.20%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
12.29%
12.22%
12.45%
12.48%
12.27%
Period-end equity to assets
12.89%
13.01%
12.62%
13.03%
13.24%
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
12.23%
12.40%
11.92%
12.38%
12.56%
CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net charge-offs and (recoveries)
$ 821
$ 1,000
$ 1,100
$ 870
$ (6)
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.240%
0.279%
0.319%
0.256%
-0.001%
Total nonperforming Loans (TDRs not included)
$ 1,043
$ 2,381
$ 2,498
$ 1,676
$ 2,383
Other real estate owned
376
446
446
-
-
Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
-Performing
6,187
6,241
8,533
8,573
8,888
-Non-performing
1,092
1,332
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$ 8,698
$ 10,400
$ 11,477
$ 10,249
$ 11,271
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.22%
1.14%
1.12%
1.18%
1.14%
Nonaccrual loans
769.13%
491.03%
781.77%
956.26%
639.82%
Nonperforming assets
653.96%
432.05%
642.19%
956.26%
639.82%
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.16%
0.23%
0.14%
0.12%
0.18%
Accruing TDRs
0.46%
0.45%
0.59%
0.63%
0.66%
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.62%
0.71%
0.77%
0.75%
0.84%
1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.
2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans
3The efficiency ratio in a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (less CDI expense) divided by the net-interest income
and non-interest income.
4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which
excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
