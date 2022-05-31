The Bedford offers junior one bedrooms, one-bedroom plus dens and two-bedroom apartments in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The community boasts easy access to New York City via the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, PATH, ferry or car.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bedford is now open and pre-leasing! The boutique community features newly constructed luxury residences in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. Surrounded by historic brownstones, walkable parks, retail and restaurants, you don't have to go far to have it all. The Beford is currently offering one month free on a 13-month lease.*
The Bedford, presented by The Marketing Directors, is a boutique five-story building that features 38 residences representative of junior one bedrooms, one-bedroom plus dens and two-bedroom homes. Each distinct residence features lofty 10' high ceilings with wide wood-style plank flooring and comes equipped with a vented, in-home Whirlpool® washer and dryer. Other highlights include chic open kitchen layouts with sleek, full sized stainless-steel appliances, gas range, quartz countertops and full height subway tile backsplash. Kitchens also feature soft-close cabinet doors and drawers and polished chrome fixtures. Stylish custom shades and insulated double-pane windows are featured throughout the residences. Select homes also offer private Juliet balconies.
"This exciting community, available for July occupancy, highlights a relaxing rooftop terrace, convenient indoor garage parking, building access through a mobile app, a secure package system, mail room and onsite bike storage," said Jackie Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. "As an added amenity, residents also have access to the fitness center and yoga room at our sister building, BELA."
Perfect for professionals, the area's bustling nightlife and easy commute to New York City offers an enticing combination of work and play. The Bedford is also conveniently located within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, barber shops, salons, pharmacies, groceries, delicatessens and a variety of parks and recreational opportunities.
Residents will also find popular eateries like Pinwheel Garden, Harry's Daughter and Mordi's Sandwich Shop all on Communipaw Avenue. The Grind General Store and Corgi Spirits – The Jersey City Distillery are also in close proximity.
The community is easily accessible via the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, PATH, ferry or car.
The Bedford offers junior one bedrooms, one-bedroom plus dens and two-bedroom residences staring* at $1,980 monthly gross rent*. The Bedford is located at 374 Communipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304. To learn more about availability, visit https://thebedfordjc.com, call our onsite Leasing Office at 201-434-9100 or send an email to info@thebedfordjc.com.
