MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As social workers join the case management workforce in larger numbers, the Commission for Case Manager Certification® is celebrating the vital role they play in helping consumers manage the social, behavioral and environmental issues that impact consumer health. In observance of National Social Worker Month, the Commission is offering additional professional development and learning opportunities to support them.
- "Rethinking Poverty: An evidence-based approach to treatment." This webinar recording and issue brief are based on the work of Marcella Wilson, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Transition to Success™, who has developed a successful model for addressing poverty as part of an individual's health and wellness care plan. Dr. Wilson offers insights for case managers to help drive improvements in income, mental health status, food security and several other social determinants. This program, co-sponsored by the National Association of Social Workers, is available on both a CE and non-CE basis on the CMLearning Network.
- To encourage more social workers to earn their Certified Case Manager® (CCM®) credential, the Commission is offering a $25 discount on the application fee for the CCM exam. More than 48,000 case managers hold the CCM, the largest, oldest case manager credential and the only interdisciplinary, cross practice setting case manager certification accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies. Those who wish to apply to take the August, 2020 exam may apply now through March 31 with the promotion code CCMC2020SW on their application. Applications will be accepted until May 31.
Findings from the Commission's 2019 Role and Function study, a rigorous assessment of how the field of case management is changing, indicated an increase in the number of social workers represented in the case management workforce compared to previous surveys.
"As social determinants of health have become part of mainstream discussions of health care, we're also seeing an increased focus on these issues as part of the care management continuum," said MaryBeth Kurland, CEO of the Commission for Case Manager Certification. "Especially during times of crisis, such as the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission is committed to providing resources, tools and support for case managers to assist in their communities. Social workers are such an important—and growing—part of the case management workforce, and it is important to recognize the value they bring to the profession and the clients they serve."
