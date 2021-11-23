FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Counseling Center is incredibly proud to partner with The Marine Toys for Tots Program for this 21' holiday season. This is the second year participating in the Toys for Tots program, and we're super excited to kick this drive into high gear!
Last year The Counseling Center collected around 1000 new toys! This year's goal is to double that! That's right, Santa is going to need a bigger sleigh!
Giving is a much more important element of happiness than receiving; therefore, being a part of the annual Toys for Tots Drive brings our staff and clients so much joy and fulfillment. Giving back to those less fortunate makes such a significant impact on someone's life, encourages us to do better, and evokes gratitude. It's just that simple.
Want to join us in the giving? Contributing is easy, simply come by one of our locations listed below OR visit the link listed to donate a toy via The Amazon Wish List and choose the center you'd like to have it sent to; we'll do the rest.
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/361MJKCSPQ7H2?ref_=wl_share
The Counseling Centers are outpatient substance abuse and mental health treatment providers. Each of the 12 locations throughout New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts offers outpatient addiction and mental health treatment for adults and adolescents struggling with substance use disorder or any co-occurring conditions.
With more than 47 million Americans struggling with mental health disorders, and at least half of those affected by substance abuse, more treatment options are more important than ever. Its an honor to be a trusted treatment provider in the communities we serve.
For further information or questions on how to donate, please contact Ricky Naimoli Jr. at 561-685-0702 or Ricky@TheCounselingCenter.com
The Counseling Center at Freehold
4345 US Highway 9 North
Freehold, NJ 07728
https://thecounselingcenter.com/
The Counseling Center at Fair Lawn
16-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, New Jersey 07410
https://fairlawncounselingcenter.com/
The Counseling Center at Toms River
1198 Lakewood Rd. Suite 102
Toms River, NJ 08753
https://tomsrivercounselingcenter.com/
The Counseling Center at Yorktown Heights
2000 Maple Hill St. Suite 101
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
https://yorktowncounselingcenter.com/
The Counseling Center at Clark
60 Walnut Ave. Suite 200
Clark, NJ 07066
https://clarkcounselingcenter.com/
The Counseling Center at Cherry Hill
950 Kings Hwy N Suite 304
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
https://cherryhillcounselingcenter.com/
The Counseling Center at Middlesex
127 Union Ave. Suite 1
Middlesex, NJ 08846
https://middlesexcounseling.com
The Counseling Center at Monmouth Junction
1100 Cornwall Rd. Suite 111
Monmouth Junction, NJ. 08852
https://monmouthjunctioncounseling.com
The Counseling Center at West Caldwell
1120 Bloomfield Ave. Suite 200
West Caldwell, NJ. 07006
The Counseling Center at Roxbury
66 Sunset Strip Suite 302
Succasunna, NJ 07876
https://roxburycounselingcenter.com
The Counseling Center at Millbury
29 N Main St. Suite 100
Millbury, MA 01527
The Counseling Center at Robbinsville
691 US Highway 130 Suite 5
Robbinsville, NJ 08691
