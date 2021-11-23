FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Counseling Center is incredibly proud to partner with The Marine Toys for Tots Program for this 21' holiday season. This is the second year participating in the Toys for Tots program, and we're super excited to kick this drive into high gear!

Last year The Counseling Center collected around 1000 new toys! This year's goal is to double that! That's right, Santa is going to need a bigger sleigh!

Giving is a much more important element of happiness than receiving; therefore, being a part of the annual Toys for Tots Drive brings our staff and clients so much joy and fulfillment. Giving back to those less fortunate makes such a significant impact on someone's life, encourages us to do better, and evokes gratitude. It's just that simple.

Want to join us in the giving? Contributing is easy, simply come by one of our locations listed below OR visit the link listed to donate a toy via The Amazon Wish List and choose the center you'd like to have it sent to; we'll do the rest.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/361MJKCSPQ7H2?ref_=wl_share

The Counseling Centers are outpatient substance abuse and mental health treatment providers. Each of the 12 locations throughout New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts offers outpatient addiction and mental health treatment for adults and adolescents struggling with substance use disorder or any co-occurring conditions.

With more than 47 million Americans struggling with mental health disorders, and at least half of those affected by substance abuse, more treatment options are more important than ever. Its an honor to be a trusted treatment provider in the communities we serve.

For further information or questions on how to donate, please contact Ricky Naimoli Jr. at 561-685-0702 or Ricky@TheCounselingCenter.com

The Counseling Center at Freehold

4345 US Highway 9 North

Freehold, NJ 07728

https://thecounselingcenter.com/

The Counseling Center at Fair Lawn

16-01 Broadway

Fair Lawn, New Jersey 07410

https://fairlawncounselingcenter.com/

The Counseling Center at Toms River

1198 Lakewood Rd. Suite 102

Toms River, NJ 08753

https://tomsrivercounselingcenter.com/

The Counseling Center at Yorktown Heights

2000 Maple Hill St. Suite 101

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

https://yorktowncounselingcenter.com/

The Counseling Center at Clark

60 Walnut Ave. Suite 200

Clark, NJ 07066

https://clarkcounselingcenter.com/

The Counseling Center at Cherry Hill

950 Kings Hwy N Suite 304

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

https://cherryhillcounselingcenter.com/

The Counseling Center at Middlesex

127 Union Ave. Suite 1

Middlesex, NJ 08846

https://middlesexcounseling.com

The Counseling Center at Monmouth Junction

1100 Cornwall Rd. Suite 111

Monmouth Junction, NJ. 08852

https://monmouthjunctioncounseling.com

The Counseling Center at West Caldwell

1120 Bloomfield Ave. Suite 200

West Caldwell, NJ. 07006

The Counseling Center at Roxbury

66 Sunset Strip Suite 302

Succasunna, NJ 07876

https://roxburycounselingcenter.com

The Counseling Center at Millbury

29 N Main St. Suite 100

Millbury, MA 01527

The Counseling Center at Robbinsville

691 US Highway 130 Suite 5

Robbinsville, NJ 08691

Media Contact

Joseph Horrocks, The Counseling Center, +1 561-309-1111, jhorrocks@praesumhealthcare.com

 

SOURCE The Counseling Center

