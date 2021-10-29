SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dentists, LLC has been a part of the Teaneck, New Jersey community for over 35 years. Reviewed and approved NJ Top Dentists, Dr. Georgette Bennardo-Meggelin and Dr. Aliza E. Staiman lead a team of caring professionals that strive to provide you with exceptional dentistry.
Dr. Georgette Bennardo-Meggelin and Dr. Aliza E. Staiman are dedicated to providing exceptional dentistry while making patients' treatment comfortable and enjoyable.
The staff at The Dentists, LLC stays abreast of current technology by taking continuing education courses, reading journals, and networking with other dentists. The result is service based on the most current information, innovation and research so staff members can help patients make the most informed decisions about their dental health.
Both before and during COVID-19, they have maintained the highest level of infection-control procedures. Patients routinely comment on how safe they feel with the extensive measures that have been put in place.
To learn more about these NJ Top Dentists, please click here: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drgeorgettebennardomeggelin/
---
About Us
NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs