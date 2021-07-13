TOMS RIVER, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Doctor is in! Ocean County Sports Medicine has announced that it is now an in-network provider with Blue Cross Blue Shield, which has more than 62 M members across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, headquartered in Newark, is the only licensed Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association plan in the garden state, providing health insurance to over 3.2 M people.
Ocean County Sports Medicine was established in 1988 by Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, a nationally recognized innovator in orthopedic care for surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal problems. He specializes in the prevention and treatment of complex sports injuries and degenerative joint conditions. "We look forward to providing comprehensive orthopedic services to all of our Blue Cross Blue Shield-insured patients as we have for all our patients over the last 30 years," said Dr. Tauro.
As a professor at Rutgers Medical School and a national lecturer, Dr. Tauro assures his patients that they will be provided with the finest care available anywhere in the country. "Our philosophy is to be compassionate, caring and friendly," said Dr. Tauro. "We help our patients make the best decisions for preventing problems or solving them after they occur. As our patient, we will ensure that you understand the nature of your problem and take an active part in its treatment and resolution."
There are many ways to treat musculoskeletal injuries and most of them do not require surgery. "Surgery is recommended only when it is absolutely necessary as the best way to treat a problem," Dr. Tauro notes.
If surgery is the only viable option, Dr. Tauro specializes in minimally invasive procedures such as arthroscopy and MIS replacement surgery to minimize patient discomfort, scarring and length of recovery and to maximize the return of function.
Ocean County Sports Medicine is located at 9 Hospital Drive, Toms River, NJ 08755. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Tauro, please visit oceancountysportsmedicine.com or call 732-741-3247.
About Ocean County Sports Medicine
Ocean County Sports Medicine, a comprehensive, regional orthopedic practice in Toms River, NJ, was established in 1988 by Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, a nationally recognized innovator in orthopedic care for surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal problems. To learn more, visit https://oceancountysportsmedicine.com/. Facebook: @OceanCountySportsMedicine
Twitter: @OCSM_
About Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, MD
Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, MD has traveled extensively both nationally and internationally to teach advanced surgical techniques to other doctors. He is a member of the Learning Center Committee, and chairs the Technology Committee at AANA, a national organization for the advancement of orthopedic surgery in the United States. Dr. Tauro currently leads Ocean County Sports Medicine, and he is also an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
SOURCE Ocean County Sports Medicine