FLEMINGTON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the seven years Linda Dolceamore has been a part of the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF), she has played an integral role in the success of the organization. Linda is often referred to as "The heart of the EWF." The content and quality of her work have become an important differentiator for the EWF. The new title appropriately reflects her powerful contributions as well as the organization's focus on setting the standard for leadership development in Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Risk.
As Chief Leadership Development Officer Linda will further advance the EWF's focus on leadership development by designing the EWF Leadership Academy. In this role, Linda will ensure the EWF provides programming to equip women with the skills to compete and advance in their field. She will expand and evolve all offerings while continuing to participate in the strategic direction and success of the EWF.
"It is a great privilege to name Linda Dolceamore as the EWF's Chief Leadership Development Officer," says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF's founder. "Linda's vast experience with creating and delivering corporate and individual leadership development initiatives elevates the EWF's ability to build women leaders."
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
Media Contact
Emma Ramos, Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy, 929-526-0298, emma@ewf-usa.com
SOURCE Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy