FLEMINGTON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy (EWF) is thrilled to announce the 2021 EWF Women of Influence Awards and EWF Catalyst Award recipients. Co-presented by Accenture and Avanade, the annual EWF Women of Influence Awards recognize five women for their accomplishments and leadership roles in Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy. This year, the EWF also created an EWF Catalyst Award in order to recognize the importance of male allyship.
The recipients of the 2021 EWF Women of Influence Awards are:
Executive of the Year
Edna Conway, Vice President, Chief Security & Risk Officer, Azure at Microsoft
Corporate Practitioner
Mignona Cote, Security Head, Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services
One-to-Watch
Nicole Dove, Business Information Security Officer, WarnerMedia
Private Solutions Provider
Avani Desai, President, Schellman & Company
Public Sector & Academic
Vandana Verma Sehgal, Security Advocate, Snyk Inc
The recipients of the 2021 EWF Catalyst Award are:
Richard Agostino, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer at Target
Richard Baich, Chief Information Security Officer at AIG
Roland Cloutier, Global Chief Security Officer at TikTok
Chas Heng, Chief Information Security Officer at Altria
Kevin McGee, EVP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at HCL Technologies
"We are proud to acknowledge and celebrate the stellar work of our recipients," says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF's founder. "This year is particularly exciting because we have added the EWF Catalyst Award for male allyship. It is an honor to present the recipients with their awards and give them an opportunity to publicly share their insights and accomplishments."
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
