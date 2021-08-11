FLEMINGTON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy is pleased to introduce Kerstin Zell as their new Vice President of Operations and Strategy. Kerstin comes to the EWF with over 20 years of professional experience in multiple industries including Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, and Consulting. Kerstin has led post-merger and high exposure, multimillion dollar, cross-functional change and transformational efforts. She has a robust background in heading up technology implementations and improvement efforts. Before joining the EWF Team, Kerstin was the COO of a cybersecurity services organization where she developed, oversaw, initiated, led, and facilitated operations and strategic planning, enabling the organization to execute against set strategy, while providing a strong day-to-day leadership presence.
Kerstin was born and raised in Germany. She came to the United States in 2003, and currently resides in North Carolina with her family.
"The EWF is thrilled to have Kerstin join our team at a time when we are poised for exponential growth. Kerstin's leadership and guidance will propel our organization forward in achieving our mission of building and retaining women leaders in our field," says Joyce Brocaglia, CEO and Founder of the EWF. "Kerstin is a valuable addition to the EWF sisterhood!"
As Vice President of Operations and Strategy at the EWF, Kerstin will work to advance organizational alignment, results, and systematic change to create and further strategic growth, impact, and success. She will drive and support the overall attainment, engagement, and satisfaction of current and future EWF members, corporate benefactors, and sponsors.
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
