FLEMINGTON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy is proud to announce a new recognition award for male allyship, the "EWF Catalyst." This new award will be presented to five outstanding male executives who have been exemplary in their engagement, commitment, and support of the Executive Women's Forum and women in their companies.
For 2021, the EWF will recognize the following individuals for their incredible allyship:
- Roland Cloutier, Global CSO at TikTok
- Richard Baich, Chief Information Security Officer at AIG
- Chas Heng, Chief Information Security Officer at Altria
- Kevin McGee, Executive Vice President - Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at HCL Technologies
- Richard Agostino, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer at Target
"We are thrilled to honor our EWF Male Catalyst recipients with this inaugural award. As our Executive Ambassadors, these men have served as our strategic advisors and have gone above and beyond in actively supporting our mission of building women leaders," says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF's founder. "They are role models to our community and exemplify the important role leaders play in working with the EWF to advance diversity in leadership"
Male allies actively support gender equality at work and in life. They recognize the challenges and biases that women continue to face and take intentional steps to build an environment where everyone has opportunities to succeed and advance. The EWF is thrilled to be introducing this new award acknowledging the wonderful contributions these five men have made. Awards will be presented virtually at our upcoming conference, "Securing the Digital Ecosystem," on October 18-21, 2021. For more information on our conference, please visit: https://conference.ewf-usa.com/.
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
