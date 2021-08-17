SPARTA, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Puresan tailors supply chain solutions for each client, including distributors, business-to business customers as well as commercial, education, government, food service facilities, and many others. Jay Kliphouse, CEO of Puresan, sought pathway to take Puresan's solid foundation and expand its distribution across the country. "Aligning ourselves with the team at The Facilities Group will strengthen our resources, improve our network and expedite our growth trajectory", Kliphouse stated.
The Facilities Group, consisting of seven brands, services more than 22,500 locations across the country. "Partnering with the Puresan management team will allow The Facilities Group to offer our clients new products and services, while also helping support our day-to-day operations, drive better pricing for our customers, and deepen our industry knowledge", stated Bryson Raver, Chief Executive Officer of The Facilities Group.
Adding Puresan to The Facilities Group family, marks the seventh completed transaction in the last eighteen months at The Facilities Group. Puresan joins one of the fastest growing national providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the United States, with additional acquisitions expected in 2021.
The Facilities Group – The Facilities Group partners with the premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while maintaining brand legacy and driving high powered technology to provide the best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit http://www.thefacilitiesgroup.com
Revolent Capital Solutions is a Tampa-based private investment enterprise founded and capitalized by entrepreneurs. We seek family and founder owned businesses looking for liquidity, while providing ownership opportunities for management teams and an ecosystem designed to foster organic and acquisitive growth. Revolent is distinct because we intentionally built our enterprise to be the catalyst for long-term advancement of companies and its stakeholders driven by our experience, capital, and professional network. We combine a long-term hold period, with a flexible approach to investing, tailored to meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and senior management teams. For more information, please visit http://www.revolentcapitalsolutions.com
