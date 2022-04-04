The Federation selected Dr. Lednev to receive this year's award for his many accomplishments, contributions to the field, and to the organization
MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies (FACSS), a cooperative of existing nonprofit scientific and educational organizations that are concerned with the development of chemical analysis by bringing together all facets of analytical problem solving, announced earlier this month that the Federation had chosen Dr. Igor K. Lednev as the 2022 Charles Mann Award recipient.
"I am delighted this year's award is going to Professor Igor Lednev," said Charles Mann Award Committee Chair Pavel Matousek. "Igor has pioneered numerous areas of Raman spectroscopy including the field of forensic Raman, not only academically but also through practical implementation as evidenced by his close engagement with state crime laboratories and rich commercial translational activities. Igor is also a long-standing contributor to the SciX conference program, regular session organizer and chair, enthusiastic supporter of early career researchers and equal opportunities champion. This is a well-deserved recognition and I wholeheartedly congratulate Igor for this achievement and look forward to the next exciting science emerging from his laboratories."
Dr. Lednev is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University at Albany, State University of New York. He is a co-founder and CTO of SupreMEtric LLC and Early Alzheimer's Diagnostics, LLC and has served as an advisory member on the White House Subcommittee for Forensic Science. Together with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), he organized the first NIJ Forensic Science Symposium at Pittcon in 2018, now an annual event.
Lednev's research is focused on the development and application of novel laser spectroscopy for forensic purposes, medical diagnostics, and fundamental biochemistry. His accomplishments include the development of a universal method for confirmatory identification of all main body fluids using Raman spectroscopy. The method allows for differentiating human and animal blood, determining the time-since-deposition of bloodstains for up to two years, as well as allowing for phenotype profiling including determining the race, sex, and age group of the donor. Lednev works closely with state crime laboratories to implement this novel technology.
Lednev is a Fellow of the Royal Society and the Society for Applied Spectroscopy. He received the Gold Medal Award from the NY/NJ Section of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy, Guest Professor Fellowship from the Friedrich-Schiller-University, Research Innovation Award from Research Corporation, Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities, and CAS Dean's Award for Outstanding Achievements in Teaching.
For more information about FACSS, its events, membership, and awards, visit facss.org.
About the Charles Mann Award
The Charles Mann Award for Applied Raman Spectroscopy was instituted by FACSS in 2002 following the sudden death of Professor Charles (Charlie) Mann. Professor Mann was a well-known and long-standing member of the faculty of Florida State University (FSU). Professor Mann and his faculty colleague, Professor Tom Vickers, contributed significantly to the development of analytical Raman spectroscopy via publications, participation at numerous meetings including the annual FACSS meeting, and participation in the ASTM sub-committee on Raman spectroscopy E13.08. Professor Mann's research areas covered the fundamentals including data analysis (chemometrics and databases), quantitative Raman, and instrumental understanding of applied applications such as polymers and inorganics.
The award includes an honorarium, an engraved plate, a plenary lecture at the SciX conference, and a special session honoring the contributions of the awardee. Dr. Lednev's plenary lecture will be given at FACSS's SciX conference in 2022, held in the Greater Cincinnati area, September 2- October 7.
About FACSS
The discipline of analysis by chemical and physical means is rapidly becoming a paramount factor in all facets of society, such as health care, environmental pollution, industrial productivity, and forensics/security. FACSS is a cooperative of existing nonprofit scientific and educational organizations that are concerned with the development of chemical analysis by bringing together all facets of analytical problem-solving.
# # #
Media Contact
Lauren Schoener-Gaynor, The Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies (FACSS), 1 8569055211, lschoener-gaynor@talley.com
SOURCE The Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies (FACSS)