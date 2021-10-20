MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies (FACSS) is proud to announce Dr. Glen Jackson as the 2021 FACSS Innovation Award recipient. Dr. Jackson is a Ming Hsieh Distinguished Professor of Forensic and Investigative Science at West Virginia University, where he also holds a joint appointment in the C. Eugene Bennett Department of Chemistry.
Dr. Jackson earned a BS (Hons) degree in the UK and MS and PhD degrees in the US, all in analytical chemistry. Dr. Jackson's research is broadly defined as forensic and biological applications of mass spectrometry. His group's research has appeared in more than 80 publications, more than 120 conference and university presentations and three issued patents. As a PI or Co-PI at OHIO and WVU, he has helped secure more than $5M in state and federal funding. Since 2016, Dr. Jackson has served as the Co-Founder and Co Editor-In-Chief of the Elsevier Journal, Forensic Chemistry. He recently served a three-year term on the NIST OSAC subcommittee on Seized Drugs, and he has taught numerous workshops to practicing forensic professionals. He is an active forensic chemistry consultant, with his work has appearing on Nancy Grace Live, Forensic Files II and Law and Order SVU.
Prof. Jackson's work is especially innovative in taking advantage of the normally hidden information about transition state pathways associated with molecular fragmentation. This leads to the powerful capability of differentiating between very similar molecules with a high degree of certainty. By incorporating a wide sampling of the transition state surface in the calibration set, the technique is nearly universally applicable regardless of the mass spectrometer being used. It has the potential to be impactful for many forensics applications, especially with enforcement agencies that may not have state of the art equipment. It is for this combination of innovation and impact that the Innovations Award committee chose Prof. Jackson out of a group of three outstanding finalists.
The FACSS Innovation Award recognizes exceptionally novel research that will make a significant impact on the analytical chemistry community and beyond. The FACSS Innovation Award was founded in 2011 and is given for the most innovative and outstanding new research advancements debuted orally at the SciX Conference. All program areas are included, and all attendees are eligible for the award irrespective of educational level or professional vocation. Only research findings presented for the first time in the public domains qualify for entry.
Supporting scientific innovation, such as Prof. Jackson's research, and education has been the cornerstone of the SciX conference since its inception in 1974. The discipline of analysis by chemical and physical means is rapidly becoming a paramount factor in all facets of society, such as health care, environmental pollution, industrial productivity, and forensics/security. FACSS is a cooperative of existing nonprofit scientific and educational organizations that are concerned with the development of chemical analysis to support all facets of analytical problem solving.
For more information about the FACSS Innovation Award and The Federation, visit facss.org.
About the Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies (FACSS)
In 1972, the Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies (FACSS) was founded as a Federation of member organizations for the exchange of ideas at the forefront of analytical sciences. The objective of FACSS is to provide an international forum in which representatives of academic, industrial, and government institutions, from diverse scientific disciplines, can participate and cooperate in an effort to confront the challenges of complex analytical problems and share their knowledge.
The Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies (FACSS) is a non-profit organization which is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the United States IRS tax code.
