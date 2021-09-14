SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In order to continue to improve the oral health of patients across New Jersey, Garden State Smiles is continuing to invest in the best dental technology across all 5 of their convenient office locations.
Top NJ Dentist, Dr. Vlad Detinich announced that each of his office locations now has Intra-oral Scanning and Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) abilities. Dr. Detinich wants his patients to get the complete experience of "digital dentistry," the cutting-edge of dental technology.
This new advancement in technology provides enhanced imaging, which results in even more precise treatment planning. Therefore, giving patients the best dental experience possible. Dentistry has never been more comfortable, convenient, and non-invasive at Garden State Smiles!
Other state of the art equipment you can find at Garden State Smiles range from laser guided surgery, to digital scanning of teeth and bone, to 3D panoramic imaging and CEREC.
CEREC technology allows crowns to be created on-site, so patients can leave the office with a new crown in place, all done during a single office visit. Dr. Detinich's convenient dental offices continue to stay up to date with the best technological dental advancements and training.
The practice has gathered nothing short of some of the most experienced and talented dental practitioners in the state. Bob Schwartz the COO of Garden State Smiles states, "Our team is a huge part of our success. Every employee truly cares about the patients. We hear all of the time that coming to our offices feels like being greeted by their friends or family."
Garden State Smiles has 5 convenient office locations across New Jersey in North Brunswick, Matawan, Hamilton, Brick, and Toms River. Every location provides all dental services in one place, and is staffed with employees who genuinely care about patients and their well-being as a whole. "We strive to make our patients feel safe, comfortable, and satisfied during each visit in every way that we can," says Dr. Detenich, founder and CEO of the company.
To learn more about NJ Top Dentist, Dr. Vlad Detinich and his practice Garden State Smiles, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drvladdetinich/.
You can also schedule an appointment with Dr. Detinich by calling (732) 846 - 6767.
